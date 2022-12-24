Read full article on original website
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
weareiowa.com
Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
KCCI.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday morning on Interstate 235. The crash happened near 42nd Street in the eastbound lanes. This initial report aired at 6:30 a.m. The crash has since been cleared.
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
Passengers at Des Moines airport get creative as Southwest flight cancelations create chaos
DES MOINES, Iowa — Holiday horror. “Kids were crying at the airport,” said Mike Patel as he waited on luggage to arrive inside the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Southwest Airlines continues its surge of flight cancelations. “Our flight got delayed and delayed delayed,” said Kelly Main who resides in Mount Ayr, Iowa. He […]
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
KIMT
Cost of electricity, water, and natural gas is going up in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – The cost of electricity, water, and natural gas will go up in Austin in 2023. The Austin Utilities (AU) Board of Commissioners has approved the annual budget and says the reasons behind these increases include increased cost of material, increases in natural gas commodity, increases in pipeline transportation and issues related to the war on Ukraine.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
kmaland.com
Iowa moves up, ISU down, Creighton, Kansas also ranked in latest AP women's top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa is up one spot to No. 12, Iowa State is down one to No. 15 and Creighton and Kansas are 21 and 22 in the latest women’s AP top 25. The Bluejays stayed put at 21 while the Jayhawks moved down two spots after suffering their first loss — a triple overtime defeat at Nebraska. The Huskers are among the teams receiving votes this week.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man wanted in Des Moines murder investigation found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was wanted for questioning in a murder investigation from earlier this month was found dead in a home on Monday, police said. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to a report of a potentially deceased person in someone’s garage in the 400 block of Fulton […]
ourquadcities.com
This is the best restaurant in Iowa, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.
KIMT
When the blizzard hit, Freeborn County was ready to do its part
ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Due to the blizzard conditions and low temperatures that were occurring last week, 70 people, five dogs, and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County Emergency Shelter located at the National Guard Armory. On Friday and Saturday, Freeborn County deputies and the Minnesota National carried out rescue missions...
