(KMAland) -- Iowa is up one spot to No. 12, Iowa State is down one to No. 15 and Creighton and Kansas are 21 and 22 in the latest women’s AP top 25. The Bluejays stayed put at 21 while the Jayhawks moved down two spots after suffering their first loss — a triple overtime defeat at Nebraska. The Huskers are among the teams receiving votes this week.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO