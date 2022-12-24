Read full article on original website
Experts warn of auto insurance increase
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
North Alabama Road Conditions
The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads.
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable
Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday.
Holiday Returns May Cost You This Year
Before returning that not-so-perfect Christmas gift, you might want to check those return policies.
LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide. Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023: House Bill 272: Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or […]
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
Mental Health Providers see Holiday Uptick
Mental health providers in Alabama see an uptick in admissions around the holidays every year, and this year, they say, is no exception.
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck.
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
Multiple roads closing due to wintery conditions
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond.
TVA to Analyze Power Grid
Cold weather combined with high winds heading into the Christmas weekend led to problems for North Alabama residents with thousands being left in the dark during some of the coldest days of the year.
OPINION: With 2022 coming to a close, signs of good days ahead for Alabama in 2023
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco As we close out 2022, Alabama is another year away from the initial days of the pandemic that has caused much suffering for so many. Yet, state residents continue to deal with economic woes created largely by wayward policies from Washington DC that have affected […]
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
"The senior wave": Covid heavily impacting people 65 and up
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There's an influx of people over 65 being hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country. Health officials are calling it the "senior wave" and it has some health care systems overwhelmed. Local health officials say a lot of these hospitalizations can likely be blamed on underlying health conditions, or age, but those hospitalizations and staffing issues could put a strain on hospitals throughout the state.
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
