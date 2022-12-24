ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Starting in Calgary

Skinner will patrol the road goal Tuesday against Calgary, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. Skinner surrendered four goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Friday. He has a 10-9-1 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 21 appearances. Skinner has stopped 71 of 73 shots in two contests versus the Flames this year, including a 3-2 win for the Oilers on Oct. 29.
theScore

Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
theScore

Talbot's 49-save effort propels Senators past Bruins in shootout

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves including...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Boudreau: Canucks 'starting to believe in themselves'

Bruce Boudreau wouldn't call it "swagger," but the Vancouver Canucks head coach can see his players gaining more confidence in their abilities after a disappointing start to the season. "I don't like that word, but I think the team is starting to believe in themselves, and I think that's important,"...
theScore

Czechia's Jiricek plays vs. Canada after travel issues

Following weather-related travel issues, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek played in Czechia's upset victory over Canada in the team's first game of the world juniors. The 2022 sixth-overall pick played a major role in Czechia's surprising win, assisting on the Jaroslav Chmelar tally that lifted the score to 4-2....
COLUMBUS, OH
theScore

Predictions for the World Junior Championship

The 2023 World Junior Championship begins Monday in Halifax and Moncton, so it's time to make some prognostications. theScore hockey editors Kyle Cushman, Mike Dickson, Kayla Douglas, Josh Gold-Smith, Sean O'Leary, and Josh Wegman each made their predictions for the event. Here are our picks for the medal winners and...
MICHIGAN STATE

