The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
Carson Wentz to start Sunday for the Commanders vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback Sunday vs. the Browns in their Week 17 matchup, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz started the Commanders’ first seven games of the season, recording two wins. Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey,...
David Njoku: ‘We have no one to blame but ourselves’; still plan to ‘give the Commanders hell’
BEREA, Ohio — Tight end David Njoku looks around the Browns’ talent-loaded locker room and can’t believe they’re 6-9, eliminated from the playoffs, and playing for pride Sunday against the Commanders. “It’s tough because you have that thought in the back of your head like ‘Damn,...
Browns rookie David Bell laments tipped ball that led to Deshaun Watson INT in Saints loss: ‘I take full responsibility’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the ball has headed David Bell’s way this season, he’s been pretty consistent for the Browns. He had dropped only one pass this season entering Saturday’s game against New Orleans. His reliable hands are maybe the aspect of his game that the rookie takes the most pride in.
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 16: Does Joe Burrow have an MVP case?
With only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, one of the questions that is looming is who the MVP will be. As always, there are plenty of good candidates. Patrick Mahomes looks like the favorite now while Jalen Hurts, who won’t be ranked in this week’s power rankings because he missed his team’s Christmas Eve matchup due to an injury, would have my vote if I had one.
Deshaun Watson made some ‘really unbelievable throws’ vs. Saints and checked off the weather box: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson checked off the winter weather box Saturday despite losing 17-10 to the Saints, which bodes well for his future here. Everyone wondered if Watson would be able to flourish in the elements, especially after his Texans lost 10-7 to the Browns in a wintry conditions Nov. 15, 2020. In fact, bad weather was one reason Watson had reservations about coming to Cleveland in the first place, and it was addressed in the due diligence process.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on injury updates, the current win streak and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just two games left in the regular season, and with a current seven-game winning streak, they’re one of the teams best positioned for a playoff run. How are they handling that pressure, and building excitement? Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and...
Assessing the Cavaliers as 2022 ends: Chris Fedor, Sam Amico on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com and Sam Amico of...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor says team not optimistic about La’el Collins’ left knee
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals appear to have lost their starting right tackle for the remainder of the season, as La’el Collins is out with a left knee injury that he suffered in the team’s win over the Patriots on Saturday. Coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday he’s...
How Greg Newsome II would like to see his role evolve in the Browns defense
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns made the decision to move on from Troy Hill this offseason, trading their nickel corner to the Rams for a fifth-round pick during Day 3 of April’s draft, it opened up an important spot on their defense. Hill was signed away from the...
Joe Burrow wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow’s 375-yard, three touchdown performance in the Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots last Saturday was enough to give the Bengals’ quarterback his third AFC Offensive Player of the Week award this season. Burrow, who was 40 of 52, led the league...
How Bengals kicker Evan McPherson can avoid future struggles in cold weather
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It wasn’t the coldest game Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has coached in, but it was close. The temperature at kickoff in New England on Saturday was 17 degrees with winds up to 12 mph. Simmons, who is the longest-tenured member of the staff,...
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
End the negativity about the Browns
It is time to end the negativity concerning the Cleveland Browns. We fans need to expect good things to happen. Many fans expect the Browns to fumble or do something stupid to lose the game. It is time to get behind a very talented team and let go of the...
How the Bengals can clinch the AFC North in Week 17
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are winners of seven in a row and playing some of the best football in the league. And due to that, they’ve kept themselves alive for the AFC’s top seed as well as for the AFC North. With a win over the...
How Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was balanced during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
