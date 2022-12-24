Read full article on original website
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine
When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Donuts made from Maine potatoes in York County
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Holy Donut is a modern-day Maine phenomenon—donuts made from genuine Maine potatoes. Started by Leigh Kellis in Portland Maine in 2010, it has three stores today including Scarborough, Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Brickyard Hollow expands with restaurant in Sugarloaf-Flagstaff Lake region
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., based in Yarmouth with five locations in southern Maine, will reach into new territory at Flagstaff Landing at 310 ME-27, Stratton-Eustis. The restaurant was set to open Dec. 26, just in time for the holidays. Brad Moll is the co-owner of the original Brickyard Hollow and lead developer for the Flagstaff Landing project.
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
In September, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" in Augusta, Maine. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wowed by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so...
WMTW
A different kind of stargazing in Litchfield, Maine
LITCHFIELD, Maine — Angela Archer was doing a different kind of stargazing Christmas weekend when unique formations formed in the ice on Sand Pond in Litchfield. They are called "ice stars" or "lake stars," but are also known to some as "windshield cracks." According to UAF Geophysical Institute, these...
ems1.com
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
mainebiz.biz
Coming attractions: Portland hotel under construction makes Vogue list
A boutique hotel under construction in Portland's West End neighborhood has made Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Out of six establishments in North America on the list, the future Longfellow Hotel in Maine's biggest city is the only one from New England. The 48-room...
Unemployed Portland Artist Starts Collectable Postcard Subscription
Being an artist usually means it's a hobby that sometimes brings in money...until a pandemic hits. Kyle T. Randall is an artist and Portland native. He's mostly self-taught but also studied at the University of Southern Maine. He lost his job in January 2020. That's when he decided to take a couple of months off to paint. By March 2020, he had a job interview and was very confident the job was his.
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
Three families displaced following fire in Sanford
PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
Duplex in Saco heavily damaged in overnight fire
PORTLAND, Maine — A duplex in Saco was heavily damaged in an overnight fire. Officials were called to the fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at 48 Storer St., Saco Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pendleton told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday. The building was uninhabited at the time of...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
mainepublic.org
A Down East city wants to get passenger air service to and from Portland
The city of Eastport says it wants to bring in a small airline to the local airport to offer flights to and from Portland. Ron DeFilippo, vice chair of Eastport's Airport Advisory Committee, says the city will apply for federal grant money to help make it happen. "We need to...
Stunning Video in Boothbay Lets You Feel the Magic of Maine’s Gardens Aglow
We are blessed to live in Maine year-round for countless reasons. Every season brings a new joy to look forward to, even in the wintertime. One of winter's greatest pleasures is Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ annual light show, Gardens Aglow. Designed by and put together by Mainers, the Botanical...
Police safely locate missing Buxton woman
BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
Dover, New Hampshire, Getting New Brewery to Add to Your Beer Trip Adventure
If I have learned anything from being a member of the New Hampshire Brewed Facebook Group, it is that our fine state has no shortage of breweries. It has encouraged me to broaden my beer horizons. I used to only partake in fruity beers that taste like juice. (think: a...
