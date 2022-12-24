ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Flint man receives a new kidney for Christmas

Christmas 2022 will be one that Donald Alston will never forget. "The best Christmas gift I have ever had," is how the Flint man, from his hospital bed describes the gift of life he received on Christmas day.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, father, newborn son all share Christmas Eve birthday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maya Daniel and Mario Milton were both born on Dec. 24, 1996. This Christmas Eve, they welcomed their son, Phoenix, so now the whole family shares the same birthday. "We actually did the math, and it’s like one in 48 million. At first, we thought it...
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan

Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Travel delays bring strangers together on Christmas

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Anna Matthews was planning on spending Christmas with her family in Detroit but instead she spent the day with two perfect strangers in her home. “I just chose to let them come in. Stay with me. I put it on Jesus’s hands and God’s hands and I felt for them,” said Matthews.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas

A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
INKSTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Health Department lifts no-contact order for Flint River six months after chemical spill

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County’s medical health officer has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River that was hardest hit by a June chemical spill. Dr. Pamela Hackert announced her action in a recension order on Wednesday, Dec. 28, saying the spill by Lockhart Chemical continues to be monitored and that remediation efforts are also continuing in the area of the river from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Federal funding bill includes 8 Flint projects requested by Kildee

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Flint area agencies will receive more than $15 million from the new $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package signed into law this month. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Twp., announced the appropriations in a news release and said that in addition to 15 projects receiving funding in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas, the legislation also included full funding of $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, which was created and first funded by Congress in 2016.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy