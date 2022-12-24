Read full article on original website
Flint man receives a new kidney for Christmas
Christmas 2022 will be one that Donald Alston will never forget. "The best Christmas gift I have ever had," is how the Flint man, from his hospital bed describes the gift of life he received on Christmas day.
fox2detroit.com
Mother, father, newborn son all share Christmas Eve birthday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maya Daniel and Mario Milton were both born on Dec. 24, 1996. This Christmas Eve, they welcomed their son, Phoenix, so now the whole family shares the same birthday. "We actually did the math, and it’s like one in 48 million. At first, we thought it...
Beloved Bay City historian, educator Leon Katzinger dies
BAY CITY, MI — A beloved educator and author who specialized in Bay City history died. Leon Katzinger died Friday, Dec. 23, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland at the age of 76, his obituary stated. The Bay City-born man spent 30 years as a principal at institutions including...
kisswtlz.com
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society
The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
WWMT
4 dogs, 2 puppies found abandoned outside evicted home, now in Midland Co. shelter's care
MIDLAND, Mich. — Four dogs and two puppies from Detroit were left abandoned in the snow and freezing temperatures. The Humane Society of Midland County posted to their Facebook on December 26, announcing four dogs and two puppies were rescued on Christmas Day after being abandoned and left in the snow by the previous owners.
Barber helps Detroit student bullied over his hair, making him skip class
We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair.
Meet the women at Michigan’s Santa school -- and they aren’t all Mrs. Claus
MIDLAND, MI -- They may not have white beards or rotund pot bellies, but the women of Midland’s Santa school still have plenty of Christmas spirit, including one woman who chooses to play Santa instead of Mrs. Claus. Melissa Rickard, of Arkansas, plays Santa professionally, trading a red dress...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan
Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
Here are 5 ways to ring in the New Year in Flint, Genesee County
FLINT, MI - Looking for a spot to celebrate the New Year in Flint and Genesee County? Many people are preparing for family gatherings, parties and celebrations. Here are five ways to ring in the New Year in Flint and Genesee County. New Year’s Eve Countdown Family Skate. When:...
Kids of all ages take to Genesee County sledding hills after wintry weather
FLINT, MI -- With the winter season well underway and schools in the middle of winter breaks, Genesee County families have begun unpacking sleds and warm clothing for the annual past time of sledding. In Flint, families have begun flocking to the hills around Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s football field...
WNEM
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
‘I’m grateful to the people of Bay County for putting me in this job,’ says retiring Judge Harry Gill
BAY CITY, MI — After 12 years dispensing justice, Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill is hanging up his black robes. Before stepping down from the bench to enjoy his retirement, Gill reflected on the one attribute he considers paramount for judges. “I think a judge’s disposition and...
WNEM
Travel delays bring strangers together on Christmas
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Anna Matthews was planning on spending Christmas with her family in Detroit but instead she spent the day with two perfect strangers in her home. “I just chose to let them come in. Stay with me. I put it on Jesus’s hands and God’s hands and I felt for them,” said Matthews.
Buddy’s Pizza on list of ‘50 best pizzas in the world’
Michigan is home to one of the best pizzas in the world. That’s according to Big 7 Travel, which recently included Detroit-based Buddy’s Pizza on its list of the “50 Best Pizzas in the World.”
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
Health Department lifts no-contact order for Flint River six months after chemical spill
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County’s medical health officer has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River that was hardest hit by a June chemical spill. Dr. Pamela Hackert announced her action in a recension order on Wednesday, Dec. 28, saying the spill by Lockhart Chemical continues to be monitored and that remediation efforts are also continuing in the area of the river from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County remains closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is still closed this week after a vehicle crashed into the building last week. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
Federal funding bill includes 8 Flint projects requested by Kildee
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Flint area agencies will receive more than $15 million from the new $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package signed into law this month. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Twp., announced the appropriations in a news release and said that in addition to 15 projects receiving funding in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas, the legislation also included full funding of $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, which was created and first funded by Congress in 2016.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows man slamming woman into van, forcing her inside vehicle in Detroit alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A camera caught a man slamming a woman into a van and throwing her in the vehicle in a Detroit alley on Christmas. Around 5:30 p.m., the van pulled up in the alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile. The man jumped out and began attacking the woman as she pleaded for him to stop.
