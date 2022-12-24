Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications
The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
Pair of Former Vikings Linemen Sign Elsewhere, Get a Shot at Playoff Push
There are only two games remaining, but much remains to be decided when it comes to the playoff push. Over the past few days, several teams have been adding extra ammunition to prepare for the battle that is the final tournament. A pair of former Vikings linemen will have a shot at helping their team pursue the Super Bowl. Danny Isidora is heading to Tennessee and Ifeadi Odenigbo is heading to Tampa Bay.
Infamous Vikings Third-Round Pick Gets Dumped for 4th Time in 2022
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.
Vikings Defense Reverted to Old Ways in Week 16
Against the New York Giants the Minnesota Vikings defense found themselves in a similar situation. While they did make a historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts, a notable development was the ability to hold their opposition under 400 total yards. That didn’t hold for consecutive weeks as the Giants racked up 445 Saturday.
The Vikings Will Be Down a Defensive Lineman for Their Final 2 Games
The Minnesota Vikings defense is no stranger to going into games shorthanded, and they may have to do so for the final stretch of the regular season. The Vikings will be down a defensive lineman for their final two games after James Lynch suffered a shoulder injury last weekend. Lynch,...
Blitzing Vikings May Struggle to Stifle Aaron Rodgers, Packers
A lot of purple fans are looking for some blitzing Vikings. During the past couple games, we’ve seen that desire come to fruition. Ed Donatell has changed up his approach, leaning into more man coverage and extra aggression on passing downs. Unfortunately, the results have been somewhat mixed; the two most recent games have been far from dominant.
The Purple Prophecy is Coming to Fruition for The Promising #33
Not too long ago, there was a purple prophecy about a certain Vikings defender. The team’s defense had been underperforming (a reality that continues to manifest itself in all kinds of frustrating ways). Kevin O’Connell addressed the media, speaking about something he’d like to see: more playing time for rookie LB Brian Asamoah.
Questions Answered: Hockenson Trade Best in Franchise History, Bradbury, Packers Elimination
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Vikings Rookie RB Is Back; TE Irv Smith Returns to Practice
Yesterday, we discussed the possibility of the Vikings reactivating rookie RB Ty Chandler with the end of his 21-day practice window coming to an end. On Wednesday afternoon, the decision was made, and the Vikings rookie RB is back. Additionally, the Vikings have designated TE Irv Smith Jr. to return...
Kwesi Got it Wright
Special teams have been anything but special for the Minnesota Vikings in recent history. Whether dating back to Gary Anderson, Mike Zimmer cutting a drafted kicker, or Dan Bailey flopping after a strong career, the kicking game has not been good. There have been less misses for the punters, but if you’ll excuse the pun, it appears Kwesi got it Wright. The Vikings front office nailed it with rookie punter Ryan Wright.
Questions Answered: Coach of the Year, Duke Shelley as a Starter, Playoff Underdogs
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Questions Answered: Next Man Up on DL, George Paton Cans HC, Ty Chandler
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The State of the Vikings: Week 17
This is Episode 186 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the current state of the Vikings. Particularly, the win over the Giants, Adam Thielen, and the upcoming Packers matchup are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
RGIII is a Vikings Believer
Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
Belief in Greg Joseph Has Paid Off
Early on in the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season it looked as though kicking would again be a bugaboo for a franchise that has heard the refrain all too often. Greg Joseph was a returning veteran who had slid from his modest 2021 numbers and allowing that to sink a winning team seemed daunting. Good thing Kevin O’Connell and the organization remained patient.
A Vikings Rookie Is Putting It All Together
There’s no denying that it has been a tough debut season for the Minnesota Vikings rookie draft class. First round pick Lewis Cine is out for the year, and it didn’t take long for cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. to join him. While the evaluation of prospects as a whole will take time, 3rd round pick Brian Asamoah is making his mark.
Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1, Vikings Stand Pat
For Christmas this year, Santa brought multiple days of NFL football, and while the actual Christmas Day slate wasn’t all that exciting, Christmas Eve Saturday brought more close finishes. We now have some major shakeups in the standings, and here are the updated Week 17 NFL power rankings as we head past Christmas and into New Year’s.
