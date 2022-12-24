Read full article on original website
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away
A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching two bright, round-shaped objects at or under 400 feet at about 9:41 p.m. on October 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mark Twain Lake Named One of the Top 5 Most Beautiful in Missouri
It's easy to take something for granted when it's located practically in your own backyard. This is a great example of that. A national website had its readers rank the most beautiful lakes in Missouri and near the top is Mark Twain Lake. I value this much more than when...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Christmas and a winter storm are over with, but an air travel meltdown has left many passengers still stranded around the U.S. Nearly 3,700 flights were canceled by later afternoon Monday and another 6,400 had been delayed. Southwest Airlines had the largest share of the delays and cancellations. Some of the airports with the biggest issues are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, Dallas Love Field and Phoenix Sky Harbor. Southwest says it is experiencing disruptions across its network as a result of the winter storm’s lingering effects on the totality of its operations.
Golf Magazine Just Named This the Best Golf Course in Missouri
If golf is your priority for 2023, there's one course in Missouri that was just named the best in the state by the preeminent golf publication in the world. Unlike a lot of internet "best of" lists, this isn't just one blogger's opinion. This is Golf Magazine and they used a lot of science to determine which course is best in Missouri. According to the methodology they shared, they asked a group of 100 panelists to rate different courses based on a number of variables. They assigned what they call "buckets" which each panelist uses to rate the courses. Here's a snippet of where it goes from there:
Beloved Dog Breeds for MO & ILL If You’re Thinking About a Puppy
Dogs are indeed a man's best friend and some of you might have received a new pup for the holidays. However, if you thinking of getting a pet the most popular breed in Illinois and Missouri I might help with your decision. Missouri. Bestlineonline.com named the Rottweiler as Missouri's most...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in Springfield, said the tales go all the way back at least to the first French explorers in the Greater Mississippi region and the eastern part of the Ozarks in the early 1700s, and they likely got most of their stories from Spanish legends before that. Blevins said those explorers came upon stories of silver mines.
Missouri Veteran’s Family Reunited with Bronze Star He Had Lost
The state of Missouri has been trying to find the owner of a bronze star that was unfortunately lost by the man who earned it in the Vietnam War. Now, that Missouri veteran's family has been reunited with the award that is rightfully his. The Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick...
Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution
The state of Missouri is set to execute a convicted killer just days into the new year, but some lawmakers are working to stop it.
Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation
SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
