Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Mary Magdalene House providing Jan. classes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The list of classes has been released for January at the Mary Magdalene House at 7201 East 4th east of Hutchinson. There will be an adoptive and foster fathers group Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. There will be an adoptive and foster moms of adult children...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future

If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
NEWTON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

BrightHouse thankful for community help in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
RENO COUNTY, KS
greatbendpost.com

Gary Boy, age 68

Gary Wayne Boy, age 68 years, of Wichita, passed away on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wichita. Gary was born on Aug. 16, 1954, in Sterling, to Lawrence and Frances (Fisher) Boy. He farmed near Raymond, and later worked for Tim Fischer farming near St. John. Gary loved both crop work and livestock with a passion. He also loved to play Bingo, and had a great sense of humor while being very protective of his family and friends.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent

Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Clinic asking for attendance at Tuesday appointments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic is requesting that those with scheduled appointments for Tuesday plan to attend unless they received a call with other instructions. The clinic has been dealing with computer problems since before the holiday. They are still working to restore full functionality. The clinic said...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fund for Reno County supports over $350K in grants in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

WSU Economic expert coming to Hutch in Feb.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference Season for the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University includes a stop in Hutchinson in February. The center announced its winter schedule last week. The tour starts in Montgomery County on Jan. 30, then goes...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
