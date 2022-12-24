Read full article on original website
Related
Mary Magdalene House providing Jan. classes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The list of classes has been released for January at the Mary Magdalene House at 7201 East 4th east of Hutchinson. There will be an adoptive and foster fathers group Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. There will be an adoptive and foster moms of adult children...
Hutch Rec Daddy Daughter Date Night Feb. 11, 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec's Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets go on sale January 1, 2023 online and January 3 in person for the event Feb. 11 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Buy tickets in January and save. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, cost is $25 for a...
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
Police: EARP remains in force for the Wichita area
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan remains in effect until further notice. This includes, Wichita, Sedgwick County, Haysville, Derby and Goddard.
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
BrightHouse thankful for community help in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
KWCH.com
Arrests follow 5-day string of gun violence in Wichita that left 2 dead, 6 others hurt
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 4 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
greatbendpost.com
Gary Boy, age 68
Gary Wayne Boy, age 68 years, of Wichita, passed away on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wichita. Gary was born on Aug. 16, 1954, in Sterling, to Lawrence and Frances (Fisher) Boy. He farmed near Raymond, and later worked for Tim Fischer farming near St. John. Gary loved both crop work and livestock with a passion. He also loved to play Bingo, and had a great sense of humor while being very protective of his family and friends.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent
Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
Clinic asking for attendance at Tuesday appointments
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic is requesting that those with scheduled appointments for Tuesday plan to attend unless they received a call with other instructions. The clinic has been dealing with computer problems since before the holiday. They are still working to restore full functionality. The clinic said...
Fund for Reno County supports over $350K in grants in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
WSU Economic expert coming to Hutch in Feb.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference Season for the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University includes a stop in Hutchinson in February. The center announced its winter schedule last week. The tour starts in Montgomery County on Jan. 30, then goes...
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0