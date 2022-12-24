Read full article on original website
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Big day for Alachua County hoops
For the second straight night the Newberry and P.K. Yonge boys basketball teams advanced to the next round of their respective holiday tournaments. Newberry cruised to a 98-25 win against Tavares in the semifinals of the Bronson Holiday Classic. Kingston Brannon had 14 points to lead the Class 1A No....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry, P.K. Yonge advance
On Tuesday, the Newberry boys basketball team defeated Branford, 76-55, to advance to the winners’ bracket of the Bronson Holiday Tournament. Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers (8-1), led by freshman Juwan Scippio with 16 points. Seniors Mike Moore and Mason Smith added 14 points apiece, followed by senior Bryan Eastman with 10 points.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz’s Whittemore named top player in Class 4S
Buchholz senior quarterback/defensive back Creed Whittemore, who led Buchholz to a second straight state semifinal appearance, has been named the Class 4S Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers. Whittemore led the Bobcats to a 10-3 record and the state final four by completing 179-of-305 passes for 2,693...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ruth, Ingram tops in Class 1R
Following its first state football title in program history, Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth and Cornelius Ingram have been named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1R Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. After back-to-back state runner-up finishes, Ingram led his team to a 12-0 record and the Class 1R state...
Florida football: Eugene Wilson is a hidden gem for the Gators
Florida football signed lots of elite talent during the Early Signing Period, led by 5-star QB Jaden Rashada. But one recruit that was outside of 247 Sports’ top 100 that’s starting to get a little more recognition is 4-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Wilson is a blazing-fast...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson to host holiday tournament
On Tuesday afternoon, Bronson High School will host an 8-team boys basketball holiday tournament. Branford (6-3) will play Newberry in the first game of the tournament at 3:30 p.m., followed by Bell and Tavares at 5 p.m. The Panthers (7-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and are considered...
Gator Country
Gators sign versatile defensive back group
Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Mainstreet’s top feature stories of 2022
With 2022 winding down, the Mainstreet Daily News staff selected what we consider the top feature stories of the year. There are an abundance of interesting events and people that bring life to the community and can easily be overlooked by the daily news cycle. Plus, our audience is growing. So whether you are re-reading these stories or reading them for the first time, we think they are worth your time here at the end of the year.
miamidolphins.com
Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December. "Baptist...
Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draft
Former Fleming Island Golden Eagles’ linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr announced on his Twitter Tuesday evening that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker capped off his five-year career at Wake Forest with 117 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended in the 2022 season. Smenda played his final game for Wake Forest back in his home state. Wake Forest defeated the Missouri Tigers, 27-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
Car crashes into home in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
First Coast News
Pro football hall of famer Ed Reed set to become Bethune-Cookman’s new football coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pro football hall of famer Ed Reed is set to become Bethune-Cookman's new head football coach. The university said that it had agreed in principle with Reed to take over the program on Tuesday. Reed is currently the chief of staff at Miami where he starred...
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
Florida Man Stops At 7-Eleven And Picks $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Marquez purchased his
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
247Sports
Mario Cristobal discusses Miami's 'historic' recruiting class: 'We're not done yet'
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is looking at his 2023 recruiting class to help build a foundation of sustained success after the Hurricanes finished 5-7 during his first season at the helm. Miami was one of the nation's biggest winners during early signing day on Dec. 21, receiving national letters of intent from 25 of its 26 commitments in a 2023 class that ranks No. 4 in the nation.
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida announces new design of UF specialty license plate
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector's office or license plate agency. They are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available before visiting.
gbhsblueandgold.com
Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida
As of 2022, the use of medical marijuana for “qualified” individuals is said to be legal. However, it is against the law to sell, grow, and possess recreational marijuana in the state of Florida, according to “News4Jax.” There has been an ongoing debate on whether marijuana should be legalized in Florida, with many on both sides. I believe that and am in favor of legalizing weed in Florida.
