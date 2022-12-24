With 2022 winding down, the Mainstreet Daily News staff selected what we consider the top feature stories of the year. There are an abundance of interesting events and people that bring life to the community and can easily be overlooked by the daily news cycle. Plus, our audience is growing. So whether you are re-reading these stories or reading them for the first time, we think they are worth your time here at the end of the year.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO