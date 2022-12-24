ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Big day for Alachua County hoops

For the second straight night the Newberry and P.K. Yonge boys basketball teams advanced to the next round of their respective holiday tournaments. Newberry cruised to a 98-25 win against Tavares in the semifinals of the Bronson Holiday Classic. Kingston Brannon had 14 points to lead the Class 1A No....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry, P.K. Yonge advance

On Tuesday, the Newberry boys basketball team defeated Branford, 76-55, to advance to the winners’ bracket of the Bronson Holiday Tournament. Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers (8-1), led by freshman Juwan Scippio with 16 points. Seniors Mike Moore and Mason Smith added 14 points apiece, followed by senior Bryan Eastman with 10 points.
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz’s Whittemore named top player in Class 4S

Buchholz senior quarterback/defensive back Creed Whittemore, who led Buchholz to a second straight state semifinal appearance, has been named the Class 4S Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers. Whittemore led the Bobcats to a 10-3 record and the state final four by completing 179-of-305 passes for 2,693...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ruth, Ingram tops in Class 1R

Following its first state football title in program history, Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth and Cornelius Ingram have been named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1R Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. After back-to-back state runner-up finishes, Ingram led his team to a 12-0 record and the Class 1R state...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson to host holiday tournament

On Tuesday afternoon, Bronson High School will host an 8-team boys basketball holiday tournament. Branford (6-3) will play Newberry in the first game of the tournament at 3:30 p.m., followed by Bell and Tavares at 5 p.m. The Panthers (7-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and are considered...
BRONSON, FL
Gator Country

Gators sign versatile defensive back group

Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Mainstreet’s top feature stories of 2022

With 2022 winding down, the Mainstreet Daily News staff selected what we consider the top feature stories of the year. There are an abundance of interesting events and people that bring life to the community and can easily be overlooked by the daily news cycle. Plus, our audience is growing. So whether you are re-reading these stories or reading them for the first time, we think they are worth your time here at the end of the year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December. "Baptist...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Tony Salazar

Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draft

Former Fleming Island Golden Eagles’ linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr announced on his Twitter Tuesday evening that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker capped off his five-year career at Wake Forest with 117 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended in the 2022 season. Smenda played his final game for Wake Forest back in his home state. Wake Forest defeated the Missouri Tigers, 27-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Action News Jax

Car crashes into home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Mario Cristobal discusses Miami's 'historic' recruiting class: 'We're not done yet'

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is looking at his 2023 recruiting class to help build a foundation of sustained success after the Hurricanes finished 5-7 during his first season at the helm. Miami was one of the nation's biggest winners during early signing day on Dec. 21, receiving national letters of intent from 25 of its 26 commitments in a 2023 class that ranks No. 4 in the nation.
CORAL GABLES, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Florida announces new design of UF specialty license plate

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector's office or license plate agency. They are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available before visiting.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
gbhsblueandgold.com

Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida

As of 2022, the use of medical marijuana for “qualified” individuals is said to be legal. However, it is against the law to sell, grow, and possess recreational marijuana in the state of Florida, according to “News4Jax.” There has been an ongoing debate on whether marijuana should be legalized in Florida, with many on both sides. I believe that and am in favor of legalizing weed in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

