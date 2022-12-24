Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO