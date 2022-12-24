Read full article on original website
Related
TVA apologizes for holiday power outages, announces internal review
After targeted outages that hit Middle Tennessee during the holiday weekend, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it's going to undergo an internal review to better prepare for extreme weather.
wkyufm.org
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
whvoradio.com
TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use
Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
Snow outperforms expectations in parts of East TN, creating traffic troubles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The snow came quickly, and unexpectedly, for Jeff Headrick — the Blount County Highway Superintendent. "We were looking forward to everybody staying home, still enjoying the holidays," Headrick said. He said he expected light flurries, without travel impacts. Then, the snow started to fall, quickly,...
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
wvlt.tv
Last icy night for a while before two rounds of heavy rain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That sun will feel great Thursday, but there could be *one* last night of re-freezing ahead. We’re venturing to the middle 50s through the end of the workweek. New Years weekend will be very warm but is marred by some rain. Another big slug of...
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid arctic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
wpln.org
Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?
Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
Metro News
Appalachian Power and grid operators worry current demand may be too much
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power has called on customers to conserve electricity amid extremely cold temperatures. As of mid-morning Saturday, the company reported just over 36,000 outages across their service territory in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. The outages in West Virginia were whittled down to just a few over 3,000.
Fox 19
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
Will roads freeze again tonight?
Temperatures will drop below freezing once again and anything that does not melt or evaporate will likely re-freeze Tuesday night.
TODAY.com
Frozen pipes lead to boil-water advisories across the South
Plunging temperatures in the South have caused some aging pipes to burst, spilling millions of gallons of water. The resulting low water pressure has led to boil-water advisories in Mississippi, Tennessee and South Carolina.Dec. 27, 2022.
lakecountybanner.com
Prepare for colder temperatures
Frigid temperatures are expected to hit West Tennessee Thursday night, dipping to single digits with the wind chill reaching a -20 degrees. Homeoners need to prepare for the sudden drop to keep hazards at bay with these simple steps. Standard homeowners insurance policies will cover most disasters that result from...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Looming earthquake in Midwest will be ‘catastrophic’
It’s a deadly threat you may have never heard of. The New Madrid seismic zone is a series of faults that once rocked the U.S. It runs under parts of Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee. “The seismic risk in the central U.S. has been defined by Homeland Security and FEMA...
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
WAND TV
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in...
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Comments / 4