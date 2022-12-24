ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBIR

TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Last icy night for a while before two rounds of heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That sun will feel great Thursday, but there could be *one* last night of re-freezing ahead. We’re venturing to the middle 50s through the end of the workweek. New Years weekend will be very warm but is marred by some rain. Another big slug of...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?

Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
TENNESSEE STATE
Metro News

Appalachian Power and grid operators worry current demand may be too much

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power has called on customers to conserve electricity amid extremely cold temperatures. As of mid-morning Saturday, the company reported just over 36,000 outages across their service territory in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. The outages in West Virginia were whittled down to just a few over 3,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox 19

Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
OHIO STATE
lakecountybanner.com

Prepare for colder temperatures

Frigid temperatures are expected to hit West Tennessee Thursday night, dipping to single digits with the wind chill reaching a -20 degrees. Homeoners need to prepare for the sudden drop to keep hazards at bay with these simple steps. Standard homeowners insurance policies will cover most disasters that result from...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAND TV

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in...
TENNESSEE STATE

