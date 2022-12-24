Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
8-year-old goes viral for dance break during school winter concert
An elementary schooler from the Bay Area stole the show at his school’s winter concert with his smooth dance moves. Jaden Williams, 8, performed with his classmates at Beechwood School in Menlo Park on Dec. 14. In a video taken by the mother of one of Jaden’s classmates and shared on Instagram, the class performance appeared to begin as planned when the music started to play.
TODAY.com
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen on his 'very specific relationship' with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen got real about his friendship with Anderson Cooper. On the Dec. 27 episode of host Bruce Bozzi's podcast "Table for Two," Cohen, 54, spoke about how he's bonded with Cooper over their careers on camera and becoming parents later in life. “We've known each other for years. But...
‘Good Morning America’ Anchor T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Following Affair With Amy Robach
T.J. Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig are officially pumping the brakes on their marriage after 12 years. Holmes has filed for divorce from the immigration lawyer following his cheating scandal with his Good Morning America colleague Amy Robach. The Daily Mail has confirmed the news after being the first to report on their affair on November 30 by publishing photos of Holmes and Robach cozying up in various locations, including a New York City bar and a cottage upstate. The outlet alleged that the two have struck up their romance in June. Holmes and his ex-wife have been married since March...
TODAY.com
Khloé Kardashian posts rare glimpse of baby son in adorable family holiday pics
Khloé Kardashian celebrated Christmas for the first time as a mom of two this year. Kardashian, 38, shared a family photo on Instagram with her two children, True, 4, and her 5-month-old baby boy. She shares both children with her former partner, Tristan Thompson. In the photo, Kardashian stuns...
TODAY.com
Is Cher engaged? Twitter post featuring diamond ring sparks rumors
The pop icon posted a photo of a massive, pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter on Dec. 25. "THERE R NO WORDS," Cher wrote in the caption, adding her boyfriend's name, "ALEXANDER,A.E." Cher posted the same photo a few hours later, clarifying the nails in the photo belong to her boyfriend,...
TODAY.com
Julia Garner shares wedding throwback to celebrate 3-year anniversary with husband Mark Foster
It’s been three years since Julia Garner and Mark Foster said “I do.”. On Dec. 27, the “Inventing Anna” star shared a throwback photo from their wedding day to celebrate their 3-year anniversary. Garner simply captioned the photo with two swirling star emojis and wrote, “3 years today.”
TODAY.com
Zac Efron posts sweet pics celebrating little sister’s 3rd birthday
Zac Efron melted hearts everywhere when he posted a sweet photo for his sister's birthday. Efron, 35, shared a photo on Dec. 26 of him holding his sister, Olivia, in his arms and wishing her a happy birthday. She gazes lovingly at him while wearing a crochet flower headband. In...
TODAY.com
Dwayne Johnson’s daughters wake up to surprise guinea pigs on Christmas
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is pulling out all the stops this year to make Christmas special for his two youngest daughters. In a cute video posted on Instagram on Monday, Dec. 26, the actor and former professional wrestler captured his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, reacting to their gifts from Santa — or "Dwanta," as Johnson calls himself — on Christmas morning.
TODAY.com
Aaron Carter’s fiancée posts holiday tribute with son Prince: ‘Love your mini me and hunni’
Aaron Carter, who died in November, may be gone, but he certainly was not forgotten for the holidays. On Dec. 26, the late singer’s fiancée Melanie Martin, who is mother to his 1-year-old son, Prince, honored him with an Instagram post filled with holiday spirit. In a video,...
TODAY.com
Pope Francis confirms former Pope Benedict is ‘very sick’
The Vatican says former Pope Benedict had a sudden worsening of his health on Wednesday, but adds that the 95-year-old is receiving constant medical attention. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Dec. 28, 2022.
TODAY.com
Tarek El Moussa praises wife Heather for making ‘every Christmas better than the last’
Tarek El Moussa is thanking his pregnant wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, for making their home a happy one during the holidays. "Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last — even while being in her third trimester," Tarek El Moussa, 41, gushed next to a pic of the couple and their dog Bugsy Dec. 28 on Instagram.
TODAY.com
Billie Lourd on missing mom Carrie Fisher most during ‘magical moments’ with 2 kids
As a newly minted mom of two, Billie Lourd is thinking a lot about her late mother, "Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher. The "Scream Queens" alum, 30, posted a throwback photo Dec. 27 on Instagram to honor the sixth anniversary of her death and to share some thoughts about missing the woman she loving called "Momby." Earlier this month, Lourd announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Jackson Joanne, with husband Austen Rydell.
TODAY.com
What is ‘Dating Wrapped’? The creator of the TikTok trend breaks it down
Music isn't the only thing being "wrapped" this year. A recent TikTok trend took Spotify Wrapped one step further. How so? By encouraging people to break down their year of dating — the good, the bad and everything in between. The trend took off in early December after TikTok...
TODAY.com
Drew Barrymore on the ‘confusing’ part of her divorce: ‘Nothing went wrong’
Drew Barrymore says "there was no scandal" or specific moment that ended her marriage to Will Kopelman, but it left her "broken" during the difficult year that followed. The actor and daytime talk show host spoke to People about how she endured struggles in the aftermath of her 2016 split with Kopelman, with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.
Comments / 0