Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 24- 28
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Cody Richards, Failure to appear, Arrested 12/22. Jordan Talton, No registration; illegal...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Colt Jameson; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended.
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
Shots fired in south Salina; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air in south Salina early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street at 1 a.m. Friday after a witness reported seeing a Hispanic man in a black pickup firing a handgun five times into the air. Officers searching the area found four shell casings.
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
Riley County Arrest Report December 26
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ISAAC MARKUS LOPEZ, 17, Manhattan, Possession of marijuana; Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to a parent/guardian.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying woman
MANHATTAN - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance identifying a woman and the vehicle pictured in this story. According to the Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office, the woman is a person of interest in the fraudulent use of a debit card to make a purchase at Menards, at 515 McCall Road in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 15th.
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
UPDATE: KHP reopens southbound I-135 after cattle truck rollover
UPDATE 12:55 p.m. Tuesday: Southbound Interstate 135 south of Salina has been reopened, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page. If you are planning to travel on southbound Interstate 135, be aware that traffic is being detoured in southern Saline County due to a cattle truck rollover.
Garbage truck spins, rolls on I-70 early Monday; Salina man injured
A Salina man was injured when a garbage truck he was driving spun out of control and rolled into the median on Interstate 70 northeast of Salina early Monday morning. Taylor Redmond, 27, of Salina, was eastbound on I-70 in a green Peterbilt Waste Connections garbage truck when he lost control of the vehicle at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday near milepost 263, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The truck spun 180 degrees and entered the median before rolling onto the passenger side.
RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
Jeep slides off I-70 Sunday night; Enterprise woman injured
An Enterprise woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 northeast of Salina Sunday evening. Carla Derrick, 33, of Enterprise, was westbound on I-70 in a 2003 Jeep Wrangler when she lost control on the ice, went off the roadway, and struck a tree, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Three adults arrested; five children removed from their custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
Salina man dies in rollover crash on Christmas Eve
GRAHAM COUNTY—A Salina man died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Cadillac Deville driven by Ali K. Swanson, 40, Salina, was eastbound on N Road. The driver of failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Avenue. The Cadillac...
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
EARP still in effect for Wichita area, Salina
On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Salina Police Department sent out a news release informing the public that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) has been enacted.
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
Don't forget: Most local govt. entities closed today for Christmas holiday
Local government entities are closed or have altered their hours because of the Christmas holiday today. Saline County offices and facilities will continue to be closed today and are scheduled to resume regular hours on Tuesday. City of Salina offices will be closed today and Tuesday. They will resume regular...
Small earthquake shakes part of eastern Saline County today
A minor earthquake struck east-southeast of Salina Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude quake struck at 3:24 p.m. Wesnesday. The quake was centered just east of S. Whitmore Road between E. Water Well Road and E. Schilling Road.
