Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
KIMT
$15K worth of copper wire stolen in Olmsted Co.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $15,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a construction site in Cascade Township. It happened between Dec. 21-27 and was reported Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sky View Circle NW. No arrests have been made.
kfgo.com
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a roadside ditch north of Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a person walking a dog found the remains Monday afternoon in Cascade Township. Investigators said the woman’s death is considered suspicious and evidence suggests that her body had been moved.
KIMT
When the blizzard hit, Freeborn County was ready to do its part
ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Due to the blizzard conditions and low temperatures that were occurring last week, 70 people, five dogs, and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County Emergency Shelter located at the National Guard Armory. On Friday and Saturday, Freeborn County deputies and the Minnesota National carried out rescue missions...
KIMT
Rochester woman to stand trial for chase by car and on foot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a lengthy chase through southeast Rochester is pleading not guilty. Arak Akol Warwien, 25 of Rochester, was charged on December 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI-refusal to submit to test, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
KIMT
More overdoses reported in SE Minnesota, Narcan given to revive men
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people became responsive thanks to Narcan after overdosing in recent days. The first happened on Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 32-year-old man overdosed. He was given two doses of Narcan, became responsive and was taken to St. Marys. The...
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
KIMT
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag reflects on career ahead of retirement
(ABC 6 News) – Some could argue he’s one of the faces of Freeborn County, and after nearly 30 years in the field, Sheriff Kurt Freitag is ready to retire. In the early 1990s, Freitag worked part-time in his hometown of Granite Falls. In 1995, he came to Freeborn County when he was hired by then-Sheriff Don Nolander.
KIMT
A look at overdoses in Rochester so far in 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said they have responded to 76 overdose incidents so far in 2022. The latest pair happened over the holiday weekend when officers had to revive two people with Narcan. This years' overdose numbers are still lower than 2021's, which were at 92 but higher...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: NW Rochester death considered suspicious; body found by dog-walker
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 28 that they would still not officially confirm the woman’s identity until the investigation had progressed further. Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said there was still no danger to the public, and that the...
KIMT
Christmas tree safety
ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're planning to keep your real Christmas tree up a little bit longer, there's some safety info the Rochester Fire Department wants you to know. Captain Ben Davis said you should make sure to water your tree to keep it from drying out. If you notice the needles are falling on the ground, it's time to get rid of it. Once your tree gets dry, it can easily catch fire.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
kfgo.com
Rochester couple charged with stealing $125K from man in memory care
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KFGO) – A Rochester couple is facing felony charges for stealing money from an 81-year-old man in memory care. Investigators said Colleen Keigher, 34, – who has power of attorney – and Corey Keigher, 33, wrote themselves checks totaling just over $125,000 from the victim’s bank accounts last year. They claimed the money was used to clean up and fix the victim’s home, but were unable to provide invoices or other documentation.
Convicted Burglar Arrested After Rochester Construction Site Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Chatfield man previously convicted of burglary was arrested in connection with a construction site burglary in Rochester. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to an apartment construction site in the 400 block of North Broadway after security cameras captured 39-year-old Joseph Borst on the premises around midnight on Friday. Police made contact with Borst after he allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot.
northernnewsnow.com
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township Monday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking her dog at 4:24 p.m. when her dog started pulling her toward the ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane. As the woman approached the ditch, she discovered a human arm sticking out of the snow. She called law enforcement.
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
