CLEMSON, S.C. — If you use a bicycle, skateboard or electric-powered scooter in the city of Clemson, you need to know about some new rules. On Monday, Clemson City Council voted to amend city ordinances to expand the use of bicycles on city sidewalks, regulate the use of micro-mobility devices (such as skateboards or electric-powered scooters) and establish dismount zones for these devices.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO