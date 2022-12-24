ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia

HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Major Water Outages in Asheville

Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy ends emergency outages, asks customers to limit power usage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy officials said they are asking customers to limit their power usage while cold temperatures continue to impact the area. Earlier today Duke Energy began short temporary power outages to protect the energy grid as colder temperatures caused unusually high energy demands across the area. However, officials said they have now ended those rotating outages.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate food bank is flooded after an arctic cold front caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend. Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road flooded due to the busted pipes, which left 8 to 9 inches of water throughout the building. “The biggest […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Some of the most clicked stories on WYFF4.com in 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. — From hurricanes to snowstorms to stories involving dogs. Here's a look back at some of the most-clicked stories on WYFF4.com and the WYFF 4 app in 2022. SC couple leaves toddler home while going to New York. Primary election in June. Dog found abandoned, tied up...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

City of Clemson lays out new rules for bikes, electric scooters, etc.

CLEMSON, S.C. — If you use a bicycle, skateboard or electric-powered scooter in the city of Clemson, you need to know about some new rules. On Monday, Clemson City Council voted to amend city ordinances to expand the use of bicycles on city sidewalks, regulate the use of micro-mobility devices (such as skateboards or electric-powered scooters) and establish dismount zones for these devices.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

SC man hit, killed by vehicle he was repairing, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released new details after a man was hit and killed by a driverless vehicle in Greenville County, South Carolina. The coroner said Antonio A. Miranda, 49, of Greenville was repairing a vehicle at about 5 p.m. Monday at his home on Collingsworth Lane.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy