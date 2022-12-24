Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Restoration process begins after more than 38k left without water in southern Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Parts of the city of Asheville and some surrounding areas south of the city have been experiencing a water outage. The city addressed updates on the ongoing outage during two separate press conferences on Wednesday. “I think this is an unprecedented event that we’re seeing in...
WYFF4.com
Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia
HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
FOX Carolina
Duke Energy ends emergency outages, asks customers to limit power usage
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy officials said they are asking customers to limit their power usage while cold temperatures continue to impact the area. Earlier today Duke Energy began short temporary power outages to protect the energy grid as colder temperatures caused unusually high energy demands across the area. However, officials said they have now ended those rotating outages.
WYFF4.com
Equipment destroyed in fire at North Carolina apple orchard valued in millions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — (Photos in video above by Cindy Morgan Jones) An apple orchard in Hendersonville will now spend its off-season rebuilding after millions of dollars of equipment was destroyed in a fire. Monday night, multiple departments responded to a fire at 'Twisted Apple Farm'. Owner Anthony Owens says...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
FOX Carolina
Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
WYFF4.com
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
WYFF4.com
Upstate landfills experience busy week from holiday trash
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Upstate collection centers are experiencing a busy week as many of us clean up after the holidays. It's always one of the busiest weeks of the year and there are some ways you can help lighten the load. "It's a lot of wrapping paper, but...
Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate food bank is flooded after an arctic cold front caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend. Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road flooded due to the busted pipes, which left 8 to 9 inches of water throughout the building. “The biggest […]
WYFF4.com
Some of the most clicked stories on WYFF4.com in 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. — From hurricanes to snowstorms to stories involving dogs. Here's a look back at some of the most-clicked stories on WYFF4.com and the WYFF 4 app in 2022. SC couple leaves toddler home while going to New York. Primary election in June. Dog found abandoned, tied up...
WYFF4.com
Firefighters save presents during Christmas morning fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — When firefighters in Buncombe County, North Carolina, were called to a fire on Christmas morning, they knew they had one job to do – put out the fire. But it was what they did after that saved part of Christmas for one family. West...
City officials give tips on what to do if your home or business has burst pipes, water damage
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your pipes! City officials said the fire department responded to more than 80 calls for service over the holiday weekend involving broken sprinklers and burst water pipes in Greenville. Firefighters encourage anyone who has not been in the office during the holiday weekend to check for any water damage […]
WYFF4.com
City of Clemson lays out new rules for bikes, electric scooters, etc.
CLEMSON, S.C. — If you use a bicycle, skateboard or electric-powered scooter in the city of Clemson, you need to know about some new rules. On Monday, Clemson City Council voted to amend city ordinances to expand the use of bicycles on city sidewalks, regulate the use of micro-mobility devices (such as skateboards or electric-powered scooters) and establish dismount zones for these devices.
South Carolina mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across South Carolina’s Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in […]
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
WYFF4.com
SC man hit, killed by vehicle he was repairing, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released new details after a man was hit and killed by a driverless vehicle in Greenville County, South Carolina. The coroner said Antonio A. Miranda, 49, of Greenville was repairing a vehicle at about 5 p.m. Monday at his home on Collingsworth Lane.
WYFF4.com
Winds bring down trees, power lines; crews working to restore power to thousands
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds caused downed trees and power outages across the Upstate of South Carolina and the Western North Carolina Mountains Friday morning. More than 32,000 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina were without power at the height of the outages, company spokesman Ryan Mosier said. He...
Comments / 0