Ann Arbor, MI

Kim Barnes Arico picks up 500th win of career after Michigan beats Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines picked up a victory against Nebraska Wednesday, which was Kim Barnes Arico’s 500th victory as a head coach. With 230 wins with the Wolverines. KBA is the winningest coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. As of Wednesday evening, she boasts a 230-110 record, a 67.6% winning percentage.
Michigan defense preparing for ‘warrior’ TCU QB Max Duggan

The Michigan Wolverines are just one game away from a spot in the National Championship in Los Angeles. They could potentially punch their ticket on Saturday evening, but the TCU Horned Frogs will have something to say about that. Led by quarterback Max Duggan, TCU’s offense has been among the...
Key matchups: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

To borrow an old boxing phrase, styles make fights. That’s what TCU Horned Frogs are hoping for when they line up against the Michigan Wolverines on New Year’s Eve. Smash fest versus spacing, 4-2-5 versus 3-3-5: Michigan and TCU are about as different as they come in the college football landscape. Such a contrast lends itself to several intriguing matchups Michigan fans should be aware of heading into the game. Here are three that jump out.
Brewcast: Previewing Michigan/TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

Brewcast: Previewing Michigan/TCU in the Fiesta Bowl
Breaking down Michigan’s seven transfer portal additions so far

Breaking down Michigan's seven transfer portal additions so far
