Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Maize n Brew
Kim Barnes Arico picks up 500th win of career after Michigan beats Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines picked up a victory against Nebraska Wednesday, which was Kim Barnes Arico’s 500th victory as a head coach. With 230 wins with the Wolverines. KBA is the winningest coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. As of Wednesday evening, she boasts a 230-110 record, a 67.6% winning percentage.
Maize n Brew
Michigan defense preparing for ‘warrior’ TCU QB Max Duggan
The Michigan Wolverines are just one game away from a spot in the National Championship in Los Angeles. They could potentially punch their ticket on Saturday evening, but the TCU Horned Frogs will have something to say about that. Led by quarterback Max Duggan, TCU’s offense has been among the...
Maize n Brew
2024 four-star in-state ATH Jacob Oden includes Michigan on top five list
The Michigan Wolverines were just included on the top five list for one of the state’s top players in the 2024 class — four-star athlete Jacob Oden. He also included Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder hails from Harper Woods and has had his...
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale’s Fiesta Bowl press conference
With the offensive coordinators speaking to the media on Tuesday, Wednesday was the defense’s day in the limelight. Here are some noteworthy comments made by Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale in their time with the media. Steve Clinkscale. How would you...
Maize n Brew
Key matchups: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
To borrow an old boxing phrase, styles make fights. That’s what TCU Horned Frogs are hoping for when they line up against the Michigan Wolverines on New Year’s Eve. Smash fest versus spacing, 4-2-5 versus 3-3-5: Michigan and TCU are about as different as they come in the college football landscape. Such a contrast lends itself to several intriguing matchups Michigan fans should be aware of heading into the game. Here are three that jump out.
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Previewing Michigan/TCU in the Fiesta Bowl
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It has been a long four weeks without Michigan Wolverines football, with each day adding more anticipation...
Maize n Brew
Three TCU players to watch against Michigan in the College Football Playoff
It’s been almost a month since we have seen the Michigan Wolverines take the field and win the Big Ten Championship. After long last, it’s time to focus our attention on the College Football Playoff and Michigan’s matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU went 12-1 with...
Maize n Brew
Sherrone Moore landed at Michigan partly thanks to a man who coached in Ann Arbor for six weeks
When it comes to landing a job, no matter what the industry, it always helps to have some good connections; someone in your corner that is willing to give you a good word of recommendation. For Michigan Wolverines co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, he had just that heading into his job interview with Jim Harbaugh.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss’ Fiesta Bowl press conference
As part of the build-up to the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Michigan co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss spoke with the media in Arizona to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the most noteworthy things they had to say:. Sherrone Moore. What changes has the team made in...
Maize n Brew
Breaking down Michigan’s seven transfer portal additions so far
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. On this week’s episode of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon evaluates the seven members of the...
Comments / 0