Day 2 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has big shoes to fill. Day 1 will be remembered as one of the most eventful first days of the competition in history after two massive upsets occurred. Slovakia’s overtime defeat of Finland faded into obscurity after Czechia shocked the world and delivered a 5-2 drubbing to host nation Canada in the marquee game. Canada will have a day to recover from the shock, but Finland will be right back to work in the first game of Day 2. And both Czechia and Switzerland will be looking to build on good work on Day 1 by continuing their winning ways. Let’s dive right into the action from Day 2.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO