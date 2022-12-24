Read full article on original website
Buffalo lifts driving ban after nearly a week as winter storm recovery efforts continue
Buffalo, New York's roads have finally reopened Thursday after a driving ban was in place for nearly a week following a deadly winter storm that swept through the region.
Ancient city of Petra flooded after 6 months’ worth of rain in a day, Jordan
Popular ancient city of Petra, Jordan experienced unusually heavy rains on December 26, 2022, resulting in severe flooding that forced around 1 700 people to evacuate the archeological site. Tourist routes at the site have been reopened on December 27 and movement across the city restored. While bad weather affected...
Heavy rainfall and rare winter hailstorm hit Kuwait
Heavy rainfall and a rare winter hailstorm hit Kuwait on December 27, 2022, bringing joy to people used to the hot arid climate. According to Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait’s meteorological department, the country hasn’t seen so much hail during the winter in 15 years.1. Kuwait...
Surprise winter storm cripples traffic in Denver, Colorado
A surprise winter storm crippled holiday travel in Denver, Colorado on December 28, 2022. Winter Storm Warnings went out but not in time, Live Storms Media reports. Dozens and dozens of vehicles and semis were stranded on I-70 from Denver to Idaho Springs where multiple rescues have been underway transporting people to safety via tow trucks.
Large sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park
A large sinkhole opened up inside a popular multi-sports park complex in Westchester County, New York on December 24, 2022. The hole is about 3 m (10 feet) wide and about 9 m (30 feet) deep. Inside of it, a 104 cm (42 inches) wide gas pipe is seen without any visible damage.
Homes coated in thick ice after heavy freezing spray from crashing waves on Lake Erie
Heavy freezing spray from crashing waves on Lake Erie coated homes in thick ice during a severe Christmas 2022 blizzard in Hamburg, New York.
Popular Ohio golf club acquired by a national cemetery plans to stay open for the next decade or so
RITTMAN, Ohio — Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery has purchased the popular Rawiga Golf Club directly south of the Department of Veterans Affairs facility. Cemetery Director Jesse Getz said the $1.69 million purchase of the 156-acre course secured land for future expansion of Western Reserve and also lets the golf course operate well into the future.
20 emerging high school girls basketball stars early in the 2022-23 season
Leading up to the high school girls basketball season, we featured some players expected to be the best in the nation at their respective positions. We grouped the superstars by point guards, combo guards, wings, power forwards and centers, then gave fans the chance to vote for the best of the best ...
