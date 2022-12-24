ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings

Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
capitalbnews.org

The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
ceoworld.biz

Three areas where technology is impacting business

The days of technology as an afterthought are gone. Technology is driving business outcomes like never before. Companies are being forced to think differently – it is not just thinking out of the box, it is rebuilding or redesigning the box to tackle an ever-changing business landscape. The old...
ceoworld.biz

Tips For Choosing the Best Robo-advisors For Finance Management

Finance management requires sound counsel, but many people cannot afford a full-time financial counselor or planner. Moreover, these full-time professionals do not come cheap and can cost quite a significant amount. Realizing the need to provide alternatives to people, Robo-advisors have evolved and become integral to financial management. AI is the future, and it is exactly the idea behind Robo-advisors. But what are they?
WGMD Radio

New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
DELAWARE STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Small business tips: Planning for 2023 benefits and beyond

Even though benefits open enrollment is coming to a close, optimizing your benefits offerings for employees is never finished. You’ll need to implement your 2023 benefit programs, ensure existing and new employees understand and sign up for their benefits, and plan for changes to your organization, all of which will go a long way in making sure you maximize your benefits programs and stay competitive in this tough labor market. Here are some ideas for planning in 2023 and beyond.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Safe & Green Holdings Announces Fairness Opinion on Safe & Green Development Corp. With Estimated Fair Market Value of $74.3 Million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures announced that it had publicly released on the Company’s website ( www.safeandgreenholdings.com ) a fairness opinion issued by ValueScope, Inc. on the previously announced spin-off of thirty percent (30%) of its subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation (Safe and Green Development” or “SG Development”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005082/en/ The graphic shows the current developmental pipeline at Safe and Green Development Corporation. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
financemagnates.com

Tools for Monitoring the Corporate Work in the UTIP CRM

The UTIP CRM is a service where brokers manage trading deals, store the history of interaction with clients and more. In the present article, we will give a detailed information about sections and features in the UTIP CRM. Desks, roles, security. The UTIP CRM has the feature of differentiating access...
salestechstar.com

Decoding Buyer Engagement for B2B

It’s the end of one year and start of another, this is the time when marketers and sales teams will look into their previous customer engagement strategies, point out the loopholes, and create a new one so they can rock their performance in the next year. This is where understanding buyer engagement in B2B is so crucial.
spendmatters.com

New Year Insights for the procurement solutions and services marketplace 2023: HICX

For several years now, Spend Matters has been collecting and publishing a series of articles about predictions and insights on procurement, supply and services trends for the year ahead from expert tech and service providers in the market. This year is no different and we’ve framed the subject around “insights,”...
insightscare.com

Asphalion: Exhibiting Excellence with Sheer Expertise

There are many reasons why new drugs are important, such as new diseases, the development of drug resistance, and our increasing understanding of health conditions allowing treatment of previously untreatable conditions. To maintain our health, we need to be able to fight against well-known and increasing health conditions, such as...

