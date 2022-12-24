ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders

It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are truly down bad right now after their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 6-9 on the season. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, Derek Carr and Co. definitely expected to be a lot better, but the reality is they’re struggling immensely and have a lot […] The post Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in danger of missing their Week 17 showdown with the New England Patriots as he deals with another concussion. Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol once again, putting his status against the Patriots in doubt. The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered the concussion after banging his […] The post Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'

The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has two reasons for not underestimating the Las Vegas Raiders despite their decision to bench Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham who has never been a starter before. One, he knows what Stidham is capable of, and two, the Niners tactician is well aware of the other weapons […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season

This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know

The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
GREEN BAY, WI
