Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Aaron Rodgers thinks Dolphins should consider shutting Tua Tagovailoa down for rest of season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the Miami Dolphins should consider shutting down Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered another concussion.
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are truly down bad right now after their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 6-9 on the season. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, Derek Carr and Co. definitely expected to be a lot better, but the reality is they’re struggling immensely and have a lot […] The post Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers odds and lines
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) face the Green Bay Packers (7-8) for the 2nd time this season, this time on the road in Week 17. Kickoff Sunday from Lambeau Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it a career now.
Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in danger of missing their Week 17 showdown with the New England Patriots as he deals with another concussion. Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol once again, putting his status against the Patriots in doubt. The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered the concussion after banging his […] The post Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'
The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has two reasons for not underestimating the Las Vegas Raiders despite their decision to bench Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham who has never been a starter before. One, he knows what Stidham is capable of, and two, the Niners tactician is well aware of the other weapons […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) on the sideline against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season
This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Green Bay Nation: Packers continue improbable late-season win streak
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row, filling northeastern Wisconsin with improbable hope the 7-8 team could sneak into the NFC playoffs. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the […]
Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know
The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
