tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Appears On WWE Raw To Address His Future
Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Raw to provide an update on his plans for 2023. Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after over five years away from the company. The star was revealed to be Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent for the event and went on to defeat The Visionary. This was the first of three matches between the pair with Rhodes coming out on top every time.
Apollo Crews Reacts To William Regal Potentially Returning To WWE
Apollo Crews can be added to the list of those who feels William Regal heading back to WWE can only be a positive for everyone working there. At the start of 2022, WWE made a raft of changes which included the release of a number of their staff. This shockingly included William Regal, who had been one of the figureheads of NXT for many years.
TJR: WWE Raw The Absolute Best Of 2022 Review
This week’s WWE Raw was a taped show looking back at some big matches along with highlights of 2022, plus interviews featuring Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and more. It was a recap show, so I’m just going to do a quick recap of what they aired over...
CM Punk Shares Intriguing Response To Dax Harwood’s Plea For Him & The Elite To Reconcile
CM Punk has offered up a short response in reply to what Dax Harwood said on a recent podcast about Punk possibly returning to AEW some day. It was after AEW All Out in September when CM Punk went on a post-show press conference rant about Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW’s EVPs The Elite – Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson.
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Of AEW Lacking Storylines
AEW President Tony Khan has hit back at recent criticism from fans about his product, even labelling some of the comments as fake. It would seem Tony Khan is ready to go on the offense when people are critical of his product, something which he has every reason to be protective of. Lately, some of the criticism has surrounded there being no build to certain matches.
WWE Advertising “Pitch Black Match” For 2023 Royal Rumble
A new video has confirmed that WWE is planning to do the rumored Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. There has been some confirmation that WWE is planning to do the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28th in San Antonio. It was about a month when WrestlingNewsCo first reported the company’s plan to do a Pitch Black Match.
Cain Velasquez Admits Putting Together Match With Brock Lesnar Was “A Little Uncomfortable”
Cain Velasquez has admitted that whilst Brock Lesnar was professional in putting their 2019 match together, it made him a little uncomfortable. In a rematch from their 2010 UFC contest, Cain Velasquez and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ swapped the octagon for the squared circle when they faced off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Championship.
Stephen A. Smith Responds To Paul Heyman After “Ocean Of Obscurity” Line
Two of the greatest talkers on television have exchanged an interesting war of words over social media of late as Stephen A. Smith told Paul Heyman that he’s “coming” to WWE some day. Whether he’s on his very successful ESPN First Take sports debate show, ESPN’s NBA...
Dax Harwood Wants CM Punk And The Elite To Work Through Their Problems
Dax Harwood is holding onto the hopeful belief that peaceful resolution is possible between CM Punk and The Elite. One of the biggest wrestling stories of 2022 has been the CM Punk/Elite situation from All Out 2022. After the wrestling portion of the show ended, CM Punk ranted about and lambasted The Elite for a myriad of issues. According to those close to the situation, Punk’s public comments led to a physical confrontation backstage.
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Recalls How Her Rivalry With Charlotte Flair Affected Their Friendship
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history, but their friendship fell apart due to professional jealousy, according to Becky’s ex. When Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were in NXT together, they were the best of friends as two of...
Kevin Owens Explains Why Teaming With John Cena Is A “Full Circle Moment”
Kevin Owens has reflected on his history with John Cena as he prepares to team up with his former rival this week on WWE Smackdown. As he prepares to main event the final episode of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown in 2022, Kevin Owens is feeling a bit nostalgic talking about being in a tag team with John Cena. After all, it was back in 2015 when Kevin Owens joined WWE’s main roster while still the NXT Champion and was placed into a big feud right away against John Cena.
Dax Harwood Recalls Having Bizarre Object Lodged In His Knee
Dax Harwood has revealed that an unusual object caused his knee to be locked in one position ahead of a major NXT match. Before joining AEW and becoming triple Tag Team Champions, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, aka The Revival in NXT and WWE.
Eric Bischoff Trashes CM Punk’s AEW Run: “I Didn’t Find It Compelling At All”
WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has had some scathing words for former AEW World Champion CM Punk, making it clear his run wasn’t must-see viewing. Despite coming in to All Elite Wrestling with massive hype, CM Punk’s run came to a dramatic halt in the aftermath of All Out, which has been much publicised and left many competitors on the suspended list.
Ricky Starks Says He’s Ready For Rivalry With Chris Jericho
Ricky Starks recently came up short in his quest to become the new AEW World Champion, but it appears as if Chris Jericho has a problem with Starks after words were exchanged on Dynamite. It has been an interesting year for AEW rising star Ricky Starks, who broke free from...
Former WWE VP Recalls Memorable Daniel Bryan-Miz “Talking Smack” Segment
A former Vice President in WWE has given his take on the opportunities Talking Smack provided for the talent, and given an insight in to one of the show’s most famous confrontations. Talking Smack launched in 2016, and was seemingly a chat show with far less boundaries than were...
Ricky Starks Recalls Helping The Undertaker Prepare For WrestleMania Match
Ricky Starks has shared a story about how he got to help The Undertaker prepare for one of his WrestleMania matches. On the December 14th edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks had the biggest match of his pro wrestling career to date. Starks competed against Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) for the AEW World Title in a competitive match. Starks nearly won the championship, but MJF used a low blow (that the referee didn’t see) and managed to beat Starks shortly after that.
Bray Wyatt Wrestles First Match Since WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has made a surprise return to action at WWE’s Holiday Show in Madison Square Garden. Since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th, he has made multiple appearances on SmackDown and at Premium Live Events to speak to the audience about how he has changed his ways since his days as The Fiend. Much of the time, he is interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy, who has accused Wyatt of being a liar who really wants to hurt people.
Kenny Omega To Will Ospreay: “You’re Unstable And That’s Why You Fail”
Kenny Omega has accused Will Ospreay of being “unstable” and “unintelligent” ahead of their US Championship clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After months of ill-tempered exchanges online, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will finally meet in the ring in a highly-anticipated IWGP United States Championship match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Ex-WWE Star On CM Punk – “He’s Always Had A Temper”
A former WWE star has commented on CM Punk’s infamous All Out meltdown and suggests that the injury he suffered on the night may have played a part. The events following AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 are the stuff of wrestling legend. CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in the main event and at the post-show media scrum, he tore a strip off several members of the AEW roster including – albeit without directly naming them – The Young Bucks.
Tony Khan Explains How You Can Never Make Every Wrestler Happy
Tony Khan has shared a pearl of wisdom with anyone out there thinking that they can be a wrestling booker. Tony Khan has been the owner, president and head booker (matchmaker) for AEW since its inception. Under his leadership and creative direction, AEW’s roster has swelled to 119 male and 34 female recognized active wrestlers.
