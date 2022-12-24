ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Missing Leoni Twp doctor found dead in pond, police say

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to authorities, a Leoni Township doctor was found dead at his residence following his disappearance on Thursday. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety said Dr. Bolek Payan went missing on December 22. Dr. Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Police said his vehicle was...
LEONI, MI
WWMT

Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Whitmer: over 250 illegal guns taken off the street with Operation Safe Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an update Wednesday on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program. Police across the state have conducted more than 2,000 check-ins with felony offenders and that's lead to more than 250 illegal guns being removed from Michigan communities, according to Whitmer's office.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan Secretary of State's Office experiences technology issues

LANSING, Mich. — Technology issues impacted the Michigan Secretary of State's Office Tuesday, according to the department's post on Facebook around 10 a.m. The department was unable to complete transactions or schedule office visits, state officials said. Michigan: New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

$300k donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills

A $300,000 donation will help potentially hundreds of military veterans pay their heating bills in Michigan this winter. The gift from Consumers Energy is the largest single donation in the 76-year history of the trust fund, which operates within the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). This year’s donation will help...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Attorney General Dana Nessel responds after sentencing of Adam Fox

WEST MICHIGAN — Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in the plot of kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday, following his sentencing. Adam Fox: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Non-profit groups team up to give homeless people shelter and meals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused is an organzition helping those who are cold and hungry this holiday season. It started off with handing out cash and extra baked good, but then it turned into an effort to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Kalamazoo Together for the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy