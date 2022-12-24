Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
This Michigan Luge Course is an Epic Winter AdventureTravel MavenMuskegon, MI
Related
WWMT
Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
WWMT
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
WWMT
Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
WWMT
Blizzard 2022 causes havoc, heroic actions, car crashes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services,...
WWMT
Missing Leoni Twp doctor found dead in pond, police say
LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to authorities, a Leoni Township doctor was found dead at his residence following his disappearance on Thursday. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety said Dr. Bolek Payan went missing on December 22. Dr. Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Police said his vehicle was...
WWMT
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
WWMT
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
WWMT
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
WWMT
Drivers to find alternate route due to removal of Kalamazoo County Justice Facility crane
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will have to find an alternate route. Eleanor Street is scheduled to be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street due to the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County Justice Facility, according to city officials.
WWMT
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
WWMT
Whitmer: over 250 illegal guns taken off the street with Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an update Wednesday on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program. Police across the state have conducted more than 2,000 check-ins with felony offenders and that's lead to more than 250 illegal guns being removed from Michigan communities, according to Whitmer's office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has asked the county treasurer to resign, quoting financial issues and saying, “he does not know how to do the job.”. Issues range from millions of dollars not being invested, a recent backlog of processing receipts, and...
WWMT
Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
WWMT
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced to over 19 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. It comes after prosecutors recommended a life...
WWMT
Officials: Steer clear of shelf ice, danger lurks underneath
Shelf ice on the shore of Lake Michigan can provide breathtaking views. Unfortunately, that same ice can also take your breath away if you walk on it. We all know to be cautious on thin ice. But shelf ice comes with its own set of rules-mainly to look but not...
WWMT
Michigan Secretary of State's Office experiences technology issues
LANSING, Mich. — Technology issues impacted the Michigan Secretary of State's Office Tuesday, according to the department's post on Facebook around 10 a.m. The department was unable to complete transactions or schedule office visits, state officials said. Michigan: New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies,...
WWMT
$300k donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills
A $300,000 donation will help potentially hundreds of military veterans pay their heating bills in Michigan this winter. The gift from Consumers Energy is the largest single donation in the 76-year history of the trust fund, which operates within the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). This year’s donation will help...
WWMT
Attorney General Dana Nessel responds after sentencing of Adam Fox
WEST MICHIGAN — Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in the plot of kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday, following his sentencing. Adam Fox: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot...
WWMT
Non-profit groups team up to give homeless people shelter and meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused is an organzition helping those who are cold and hungry this holiday season. It started off with handing out cash and extra baked good, but then it turned into an effort to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Kalamazoo Together for the...
Comments / 0