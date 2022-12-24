Nearly 4 500 homes in four districts of upper Assam, India were damaged during a massive hailstorm that hit the region late December 26 into December 27, 2022. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 4 483 houses were damaged across 132 villages in the districts of Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia. Of those, 4 481 houses were partially damaged and 2 completely destroyed.

