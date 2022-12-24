Read full article on original website
watchers.news
Heavy rainfall and rare winter hailstorm hit Kuwait
Heavy rainfall and a rare winter hailstorm hit Kuwait on December 27, 2022, bringing joy to people used to the hot arid climate. According to Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait’s meteorological department, the country hasn’t seen so much hail during the winter in 15 years.1. Kuwait...
watchers.news
At least 29 fatalities, 25 people missing as severe floods hit the Philippines
Heavy rains affecting parts of the Philippines since December 25, 2022, caused severe floods in which at least 29 people lost their lives. At least 10 people were injured while 25 remain missing. Severe weather affected a total of 407 224 people from 105 971 families in 757 barangays —...
watchers.news
Nearly 4 500 homes damaged as rare hailstorm hits Assam, India
Nearly 4 500 homes in four districts of upper Assam, India were damaged during a massive hailstorm that hit the region late December 26 into December 27, 2022. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 4 483 houses were damaged across 132 villages in the districts of Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia. Of those, 4 481 houses were partially damaged and 2 completely destroyed.
