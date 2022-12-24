Read full article on original website
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WTVM
Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn experiences high demand for water and most pipe leaks in memory, but no water shortage
Auburn’s Water Resource Management Department received more calls to respond to pipe leaks over the Christmas weekend than ever before, but the City of Auburn is not experiencing any water shortages, unlike many counties across the state. Assistant Director Matt Dunn has worked for the Water Resource Management Department...
Columbus Health Department closed on Dec. 28 due to maintenance issues
Update 2:40 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department announced that the facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Update 12:36 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department initially reported through a news release that the closure of its facility was due to amineptine issues. CORRECTION: The facility will be closed due to maintenance […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service
As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice. Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.
More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County. Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
Water shortage continues in Notasulga, free cases of water at Town Hall
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Serious water shortage issues are plaguing Notasulga families as Notasulga Water Department has lost water in the main tank. As of Monday night pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up a case. Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County
Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Opelika-Auburn News
1,000 homes in Notasulga without water after Christmas weekend freeze
About 1,000 homes in Notasulga ran out of water over Christmas weekend when plummeting winter temperatures led to a shortage from the Wall Street Water Authority. Now the town is under a water boil advisory as officials from Notasulga and Macon County pass out bottled water to residents. While Notasulga sits in both Macon County and Lee County, no other communities in the immediate Auburn-Opelika area have reported water shortages.
elmoreautauganews.com
MAX Credit Union Announces Alabama Shakespeare Festival as 2022 Community Achievement Recipient
Top Photo – ASF – Photo (Names from Left to Right) – Carrie Rauch, Director of Communications and Brand Engagement (MAX Credit Union);Judge Vanzetta Penn McPherson, ASF Chair of the Board; Martin Head, Chief Executive Office (MAX Credit Union); Sandra Branch, Chief Talent Officer (MAX Credit Union); Tim Marquardt, Chief Financial Officer (MAX Credit Union); Mike Hart, Chief Operations Officer (MAX Credit Union); and Todd Schmidt, ASF Executive Director.
alreporter.com
Bill Lamb brings background in accounting, civil service to Montgomery
When asked about the decision-making process behind his choice to run for the Alabama House of Representatives, newly elected state Rep. Bill Lamb of Tuscaloosa preferred to list the reasons why he didn’t want to run. “I didn’t need a job because I had a really good job; I...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
One dies in Chambers County car crash
On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped. Bowden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash – which...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Teenage Driver Dies in Elmore County Crash
A teenager from Tallassee has died after being involved in a two-car crash in Elmore County. State troopers say the 17-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was driving a car that hit another car head-on at around 5:25PM Monday. The teenager was taken to a hospital, but died. The driver...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘This was groundbreaking’: Opelika pastor set to release new photography app
Alzata Florence of Opelika wears many hats. She’s a pastor at Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, an author, a television host, a wife, and a mother. Now she’s adding another role to her résumé as the creator and founder of her own photography app. The app...
One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
WTVM
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
