Kearney, NE

COVID declined, but it's still the top health story of 2022

KEARNEY — As it was a year ago, COVID-19 was the top news story of 2022 in the health category. The Two Rivers COVID risk dial, issued weekly, sat in the highest, or “severe” category for the early weeks of 2022. Two Rivers reported 764 new cases of COVID the week of Jan. 5-11. These were primarily the new omicron strain of the virus.
Grand Island temporary casino open for business

Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
Kearney, Buffalo County property values to be reassessed in 2023

Buffalo County and Kearney County property values are going to be reassessed in 2023. Assessor Roy Meusch detailed his plans to the Buffalo County Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting. The changes begin in February, Meusch told the Hub. “February 1st we’re going to be sending out preliminary values for the...
New airline tops city news in 2022

KEARNEY — With passenger boardings achieving records each month, it was a shock to Kearney travelers when SkyWest — flying as United Express — announced in March it was walking away from federally subsidized commuter service at 31 airports, including Kearney Regional Airport. Behind the scenes, SkyWest...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 PM CST.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph.
