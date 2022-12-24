Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Indian Fintech Money View Secures $75M via Series E at $900M Valuation
Digital credit platform Money View has reportedly secured $75 million in capital via its Series E round, which has been led by Apis Partners, a UK-headquartered asset management firm. The investment round also included contributions from Tiger Global, Winter Capital, and Evolvence. As noted by Money View’s management, the firm...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap, Says Significance of Data Analytics in Fintech Operations Is Rising
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap recently commented on the anticipated trends for the Fintech segment in 2023. In an update shared with CI, Nageen Kommu noted that the Indian Fintech market currently stands “as the third largest Fintech ecosystem in the world and is well aligned to reach $1 trillion by 2030.” There are some “remarkable” trends to anticipate for 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com
Invesdor Predicts its Future of Becoming One of the Largest Crowdfunding Platforms in Europe
Invesdor, a growing online capital formation platform that has established a propensity to grow both organically and via acquisitions, has distributed an update on the past year’s performance. Invesdor is based in Finland but currently operates in multiple European Union member states. In recent years, Invesdor has merged with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cloudworkz, a Provider of Human Capital to SMEs, Raises £827K+ via Crowdcube
Cloudworkz, a B2B, subscription based platform that provides SMEs with in demand human capital, digital marketing and business services, has raised 150% (£827,280.64) of its £550,000 target via Crowdcube (at the time of writing) from 138 investors with 16 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign. Cloudworks...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech MODIFI Survey Reveals that Most Exporters Have Challenges with Cashflow, Unable to Easily Acquire Financing
About 84% of exporters know about invoice factoring as it’s “one of the most common facilities offered by a trade finance company,” according to an update shared with CI. When exporters think about financing their business, “the two most common terms that come to mind are business...
crowdfundinsider.com
Quantbase Introduces Investment Platform with Alpaca Broker API
Quantbase has introduced an investment platform with Alpaca Broker API. Som Mohapatra, CIO and Co-founder at Quantbase, explains that the business is a YC-backed investment company that “helps makes it simple for financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy.”. As...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining Centers Owned by Iris Energy Not Impacted by Govt of British Columbia Announcement
Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), an owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, recently announced that its 160MW of data center capacity is “not affected by the recent announcement by the Government of British Columbia.”. On December 21, 2022, the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fagura, which Aims to Build a Digital Banking Platform, Acquires €745,319 via Seedrs
Fagura, which aims to build the first digital bank in CEE “for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money easily,” has secured 186% (€747,076) of its €400,006 target (at the time of writing) via Seedrs from 268 investors, with the crowdfunding campaign closing soon. Located in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top 10 Fintech Predictions for 2023
I started these predictions series back in 2016. Looking at the Fintech landscape today, it seems like ages ago. Plaid had just raised their $44 million series B from Goldman Sachs. LendingClub’s $3 million loan doc alternation was the scandal of the year. It was the same year that Mike Cagney resigned from SoFi and Coinbase added Ether (ETH) to their exchange for retail clients. According to KPMG’s The Pulse of Fintech 2016, it was a year of reset, valuation, investments, and M&A activities were all falling relative to years prior.
crowdfundinsider.com
Southeast Asia’s Digital Finance Platform Akulaku Announces $200M Investment from MUFG
Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, announced a $200 million investment from Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). The investment round “provides additional support for Akulaku’s projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform PeerBerry Reports that its Portfolio Exceeded €100M
PeerBerry moves to the new year with a “solid” portfolio – the current portfolio of investments in the platform “exceeded EUR 100 million.”. This year, PeerBerry’s investors have already “funded over EUR 500 million of loans listed on the platform.”. On average, PeerBerry investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
AI, Machine Learning Increasingly Being Used by Firms to Maximize Data Utility: Verdantix Report
83% of firms will increase spending “on operational excellence initiatives in 2023,” according to an update from Verdantix. AI [artificial intelligence] and machine learning are “increasingly being used by industrial firms to maximise data utility.”. The report from Verdantix also mentioned that “the global skills shortage combined...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bulgaria-based Digital Asset Exchange Blockforia.com to Launch Operations
Blockforia.com, a Bulgarian cryptocurrency exchange, is announcing the go-live of its platform as 2022 comes to an end. The company reports that it will first begin “accepting customers in selected EU jurisdictions, while further expansion is expected to continue in 2023.”. Whilst expanding its global reach, the company itself...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pakistan’s Agriculture-focused Fintech Digit++ Obtains Approval from State Bank
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the nation’s central bank, has reportedly granted approval to the test launch of the country’s very first agriculture-focused Fintech platform, Digitt+ (providing an Electronic Money Institution or EMI permit). Digitt+ is supported by Akhtar Fuiou Technologies (AFT), the firm revealed this past...
crowdfundinsider.com
France: AMF Has Added 20 Websites to the Black List for Bogus Investment Offerings, 12 are Wine Related
The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France has posted an update on the number of bogus websites attempting to solicit investors with sketchy offerings. The AMF reports that since the beginning of 2021, 20 websites have been added to the list while cautioning the investing public to avoid these sites.
crowdfundinsider.com
APAC Deal Activity Declines by 5.6% YoY During Jan to Nov 2022: Report
Deal activity (mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing deals) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region “continues to bear the brunt of the ongoing global geopolitical issues and volatile market conditions on the back of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of the key markets such as China,” according to an update from GlobalData.
crowdfundinsider.com
Nubank Adds More Digital Currencies to Nubank Cripto Experience
In yet another step towards democratizing access to the world of cryptocurrencies in Latin America, Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced two more digital currencies as part of the Nubank Cripto experience, currently “available to more than 67 million of customers in Brazil.”. Launched in May “with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bankruptcy Filings for Private Firms Inched Higher in 2022, Crypto Firms Boost the List: Report
Bankruptcy filings for private equity financed firms have moved higher in 2022 – a data point that should come as no surprise due to the challenging economic environment. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, forty-nine private firms filed for bankruptcy protection during the year – or about 6.6% of total bankruptcy filings. In 2021, 42 firms filed for bankruptcy, or 3.5% of the total. It is relevant to note that bankruptcy filings were higher in 2018, 2019, and 2022 – most likely fueled by COVID.
crowdfundinsider.com
Core Now Offers Coinbase Pay as Way to Go From Cash to Crypto
Core, a free, self-custody wallet engineered for users to seamlessly and securely use Web3 dApps, has integrated Coinbase Pay, giving users more ways “to deposit cash to convert to crypto for use on Avalanche, Ethereum, and many other blockchain networks.”. Coinbase Pay supports 60+ fiat currencies “with regulatory compliance...
Comments / 0