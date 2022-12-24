ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news

BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome

The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
SAINT BERNARD, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence

The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Small construction fire in Superdome will not affect events; facility is open

New Orleans fire fighters battled an early morning fire at the Caesars Superdome, according to the agency's social media. A fire started in the temporary wall in a construction area of the Superdome at 1500 Poydras Street, according to Mike Hoss, spokesperson for ASM Global, the company that manages the Superdome. Two security workers were checked for smoke inhalation, Hoss said in an emailed statement. NOFD is investigating the fire's cause.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Old Aurora part of Algiers, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Algiers' Old Aurora section, New Orleans police said. UPDATE: Homeowner shoots, kills armed man in Algiers residence, New Orleans police say. Officers learned to the shooting at 11:13 a.m., in the 3100 block of Pittari Place. Emergency Medical Services took the victim...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

