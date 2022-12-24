Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New Orleans
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: St. Claude Avenue endures the pressures of gentrification, development
As a Xavier University student in the early 1990s, Chuck Perkins, owner of Café Istanbul on St. Claude Avenue, knew there was one place to be on Friday and Saturday nights: Frenchmen Street. Just blocks away from the tourist playground of the French Quarter, the strip teemed with a...
NOLA.com
Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
NOLA.com
Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome
The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Fat City went bust. Severn Avenue didn't: 'Now, it's all business and no play.'
When Pearl’s Place, the women’s fashion boutique, first opened on Severn Avenue in 1973, it shared a strip mall with a Fat City nightclub. “The parking lot could be interesting at times,” said Pearl’s Place founder Elaine Schulman, 78. In the mornings, she’d sometimes find teenagers...
NOLA.com
What's next for Harrah's transformation to a Caesars? Exterior renovations, a food hall
A two-year-old project to expand and rebrand Harrah’s New Orleans at the foot of Canal Street into a Caesars casino-hotel complex enters a new and more visible phase in early January, when renovations begin to the exterior of the building and to nearly one-fourth of the gaming hall space inside.
uptownmessenger.com
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence
The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
fox8live.com
Mother of slain comedian ‘Boogie B.’ decries New Orleans’ inattention to youth, crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of slain New Orleans-born comedian Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell is lashing out at the city’s crime and leadership, days after her son was gunned down in the parking lot of a busy Warehouse District grocery store. New Orleans police have identified...
NOLA.com
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police seek help identifying two suspects, finding car
Trey Elliott doesn't know which foods were on Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell's grocery list when he was fatally shot in the Rouses Market parking lot in New Orleans' Central Business District. But if Elliott had to guess, he'd wager the 43-year-old comedian was picking up sausage and seafood to make...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
NOLA.com
Small construction fire in Superdome will not affect events; facility is open
New Orleans fire fighters battled an early morning fire at the Caesars Superdome, according to the agency's social media. A fire started in the temporary wall in a construction area of the Superdome at 1500 Poydras Street, according to Mike Hoss, spokesperson for ASM Global, the company that manages the Superdome. Two security workers were checked for smoke inhalation, Hoss said in an emailed statement. NOFD is investigating the fire's cause.
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
WDSU
NOPD provides updated photo of the suspects in the homicide of famous comedian
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing famous New Orleans comedian Brandon Montrell. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot after being caught in a crossfire at a Rouses on Friday, just two days before Christmas.
Man gunned down on Toulouse Street in broad daylight
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the French Quarters on Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
NOPD in search of two accused of burglarizing Gentilly business, twice
Two hours later, surveillance video captured one of the subjects returning to the store, taking more merchandise.
Mother of comedian ‘Boogie B’ blames ‘culture of violence’ for his murder
Montrell's mother, Sherilyn Price spoke with WGNO News about why she thinks this happened to her son.
myneworleans.com
Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NOLA.com
Comedian Boogie B identified as man shot dead in Rouses parking lot in New Orleans
Social media personality Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been identified as the man shot dead in front of the Rouses Market in New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a law enforcement source and a friend of the comedian. Montrell, 43, known for his series "New Orleans Hood History," in...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Old Aurora part of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Algiers' Old Aurora section, New Orleans police said. UPDATE: Homeowner shoots, kills armed man in Algiers residence, New Orleans police say. Officers learned to the shooting at 11:13 a.m., in the 3100 block of Pittari Place. Emergency Medical Services took the victim...
