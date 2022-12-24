Read full article on original website
Remembering Carrie Fisher six years on: 1956 – 2016
Six years ago today our hearts collectively broke as we learned of the passing of Carrie Fisher. There’s nothing we could possibly say here that hasn’t been said before about our princess. How we miss her wit and wisdom, especially in these uncertain times. Of course, our thoughts...
Toyshop on Tour Collector Special – Jonathan Ross
Joe and Gav explore one of the biggest toy collections so far!! and it just happens to belong to the great Jonathan Ross!. Daniel Craig remembers The Force Awakens: “I wouldn’t have asked to be in them if I wasn’t a fan.”. The boys wrap up season...
LEGO STAR WARS: Celebrate the Season: Holiday Cheer Part 1
Celebrate the holidays with some holiday cheer and your Star Wars friends. English, French, Spanish (Subtitles) English (Publication Language) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) Harrison Ford on Ke Huy Quan: “I’m so glad to see him … and what he has...
Making Tracks: 2022 Star Wars TV year in review: With Jonathan Hipkiss
We’re back at Fordingbridge and Farthest From 23 as Mark Newbold and the latest addition to the Fantha Tracks writing team Jonathan Hipkiss sit down at the Town Hall to discuss the GFFA TV output – the ups, the downs and the downright awesome Star Wars moments of 2022. Have a listen and see if you agree with our opinions (and let us know if you don’t) on Making Tracks.
Diego Luna on the future of Andor: “We cannot be doing this for 10 years”
While the first season is finished, and awards season is looking set to celebrate the success and the craft on display, the second season is still a couple of years away and speaking with Collider, Diego Luna explains why each year of the 5 year run in to Rogue One can’t be done in the same way.
