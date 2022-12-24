From gasps to laughs and the occasional tear, 2022 brought a rollercoaster of emotions in extreme, face-to-face animal encounters captured on camera. FOX Weather has compiled seven videos that piqued the interest of our readers and are worth reviewing again. 1. Bull elk charges at photographer in Colorado A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on Sept. 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been...

