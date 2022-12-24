PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly accident at a Pennsylvania food processing facility. The York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that it was called to Hanover Foods early Tuesday morning after an employee fell into a bean hopper. Witnesses told investigators that the 59-year-old victim was found in the bean hopper just after 2:30 a.m., but it was not clear how long he had been there.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO