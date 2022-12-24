Read full article on original website
PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge
PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
PennDOT driver license, photo centers to close for 3 days this weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 15 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County
YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
Air quality problems hover over sunny central Pa. Thursday, prompting alert
A Code Orange alert is in effect for central Pennsylvania Thursday because of air quality concerns that could be dangerous for some residents. “Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the National Weather Service said. These groups include children, the elderly, as well as people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.
PennDOT to make intersection improvements on Derry Street, seeks public input
A project to improve safety along a Harrisburg roadway is rolling along. PennDOT announced on Tuesday that the public may now view plans for its Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project, which will span Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough and Harrisburg. The road construction will extend from the intersection of Mulberry...
Southwest has canceled nearly 10,000 flights, hitting travelers across Pa., U.S.
DALLAS (AP) — Families hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight after days of cancellations, missing luggage and missed family connections suffered through another wave of scrubbed flights, with another 2,500 pulled from arrival and departure boards Wednesday. Exhausted travelers sought passage by other means using different airlines, rental...
York County house fire injures one, residents urged to check smoke detectors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home fire left one injured. The fire, which was dispatched at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, was reported at 806 10th Avenue in Springettsbury Township, according to Curvin Wolfgang, the battalion chief of York Area Fire and Rescue. When crews arrived...
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
Ephrata road closed for water main break
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
Downed power lines, power outages, frozen pipes: Lessons from the bomb cyclone
It all began with the tree in the yard. The massive winter storm that barreled across the northeast on Friday, with wind at times topping 50 mph, toppled one of the large trees in Scott Burkholder’s front yard. That was just the beginning of the winter storm-related woes for...
Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle at Harrisburg intersection, community members pay tribute
On Wednesday, community members paid tribute to a bicyclist who was killed in a fatal accident in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg police, a 29-year-old female bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets. Police responded to...
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
Gas prices predicted to drop in 2023 after an up and down year
The price of a gallon of gas is forecast by GasBuddy to average $3.49 in the new year, about 50 cents per gallon below 2022′s average. Gas prices peaked in June 2022 at more than $5 a gallon. For 2023, GasBuddy says, improvement in refinery capacity will help steady...
As demand for winter shelter grows, advocates and homeless people point to tight housing market
In the summer, life is a little bit easier for Jessie Basore. Nights are warm enough to sleep on an outdoor bench, or camp in one of Harrisburg’s many abandoned houses. “In the summertime, you have more freedom,” Basore said. “Now, it’s either too cold or it gets dark too early.”
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
Worker dies after falling into equipment at food processing plant
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly accident at a Pennsylvania food processing facility. The York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that it was called to Hanover Foods early Tuesday morning after an employee fell into a bean hopper. Witnesses told investigators that the 59-year-old victim was found in the bean hopper just after 2:30 a.m., but it was not clear how long he had been there.
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
