Perry County, PA

abc27.com

PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge

PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 15 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County

YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Air quality problems hover over sunny central Pa. Thursday, prompting alert

A Code Orange alert is in effect for central Pennsylvania Thursday because of air quality concerns that could be dangerous for some residents. “Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the National Weather Service said. These groups include children, the elderly, as well as people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata road closed for water main break

EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
EPHRATA, PA
beckersdental.com

Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages

Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
SUMMERDALE, PA
local21news.com

Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
HARRISBURG, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Worker dies after falling into equipment at food processing plant

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly accident at a Pennsylvania food processing facility. The York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that it was called to Hanover Foods early Tuesday morning after an employee fell into a bean hopper. Witnesses told investigators that the 59-year-old victim was found in the bean hopper just after 2:30 a.m., but it was not clear how long he had been there.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
