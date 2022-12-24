The Newport Zoning Board of Review is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:30 pm to consider several applications for special use permits and variances. One of the applications being considered is from William and Lisa Ruh, who are seeking a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirements to construct a new single-family dwelling and add a deck to an existing structure on their property at 88 Washington Street. The additions would increase the lot coverage from 8% to 28%, which exceeds the 20% allowed in the R-10 zone.

