Warren, RI

350-year-old Grist Mill in Westport sells for $550,000

Westport, MA – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of the iconic grist mill at 634 & 638 Adamsville Road for $550,000. Ellie Wickes, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Bold Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer.
WESTPORT, MA
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Sugar

Meet your new best friend, Sugar– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!. Sugar is a Domestic Shorthair, approximately three years and one-month-old, and a female. Sugar is a sweet and affectionate cat who loves nothing more than being around her people. She is a lap cat who enjoys cuddles and pets from anyone willing to give them. Sugar is a true delight and is eagerly waiting to meet her new family.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Newport Zoning Board to consider multiple applications for special use permits and variances at Jan. 3 meeting

The Newport Zoning Board of Review is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:30 pm to consider several applications for special use permits and variances. One of the applications being considered is from William and Lisa Ruh, who are seeking a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirements to construct a new single-family dwelling and add a deck to an existing structure on their property at 88 Washington Street. The additions would increase the lot coverage from 8% to 28%, which exceeds the 20% allowed in the R-10 zone.
NEWPORT, RI

