Dobson, NC

Mount Airy News

SCC art department hosts Fall Art Show

Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House. The art show featured work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography. Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House earlier...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Local teams compete in First Lego League

Students from all teams wait for the event kickoff. Student representatives from all teams pose with Jeff Edwards, Science Institute coordinator for Surry County Schools, along with Dr. Todd Martin, superintendent for Yadkin County Schools, Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, and Dr. S. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Major water plant work on tap

Interior concrete walls of sedimentation basins at the Spencer water plant have been in a state of disrepair for many years, which the project will address. When Mount Airy residents turn on a faucet, they might appreciate the clear, clean liquid that emerges without really considering the facilities and processes making this possible — which is where an important new project comes into play.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Pilot Mountain boil advisory in effect

Residents of Pilot Mountain are reporting issues with low and no water pressure and the town has released the following statement advising residents to boil water for one minute after service is restored. “The water consumers of the Town of Pilot Mountain are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC

