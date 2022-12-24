ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ohio’s Own: Better Than Good Snacks for Your New Year’s Resolutions

Now that the holiday eating season is behind us (somewhat literally, depending on where you tend to store fatty fuel), it’s time to tighten the belt…also, somewhat literally. The time-honored January tradition is to consider resolutions that typically involve commitments to a healthy lifestyle. In those considerations, one Ohio business has a new snack option to explore.
Ask Akron

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Akron?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
AKRON, OH
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise

SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
SALEM, OH
Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems

Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
Best of Cleveland: Looking back at reader favorites from 2022, from Irish bars to hot dogs and much more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer, who better to ask than a Greater Clevelander?. Cleveland.com’s ‘Best of Cleveland team is tasked with finding “the best” in the region. But don’t want our voices to be the only ones heard. From time to time, we ask our readers to tell us where they head when that craving strikes – whether it be food – or fun.
CLEVELAND, OH
