Ohio’s Own: Better Than Good Snacks for Your New Year’s Resolutions
Now that the holiday eating season is behind us (somewhat literally, depending on where you tend to store fatty fuel), it’s time to tighten the belt…also, somewhat literally. The time-honored January tradition is to consider resolutions that typically involve commitments to a healthy lifestyle. In those considerations, one Ohio business has a new snack option to explore.
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Akron?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
‘A city that reads together’: Reading habits unite Cleveland Public Library users
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Public Library recently helped launch a citywide challenge to get residents to read a million books or a million minutes in 2023, as a way to encourage connectivity and increase literacy. Residents can sign up online at clevelandreads.com to log their books and the...
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
The ‘best’ Cleveland restaurants are as much about the people and their stories as they are about the food: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter what you are craving, Northeast Ohio eateries are at the top of their game when it comes to providing that perfect dish to titillate your tastebuds. As cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team, we are tasked with finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer,...
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise
SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems
Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
Best of Cleveland: Looking back at reader favorites from 2022, from Irish bars to hot dogs and much more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer, who better to ask than a Greater Clevelander?. Cleveland.com’s ‘Best of Cleveland team is tasked with finding “the best” in the region. But don’t want our voices to be the only ones heard. From time to time, we ask our readers to tell us where they head when that craving strikes – whether it be food – or fun.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
'They just don't seem to care': Tenants angry after being left without heat for days at Akron apartment complex
AKRON, Ohio — Ashley Brown has been without heat in her apartment for days. "They just don't seem to care about their tenants," she said of her landlords. She told 3News the heat went out on Christmas Eve, and it's been even more stressful for her and her 8-month-old daughter.
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
72-year-old assisted living resident believed to have died outside, stuck in frigid weather
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
Ohio & Erie Canalway receives $22M in funding, National Heritage Area designation through 2037
AKRON, Ohio – Congress reauthorized the Ohio & Erie Canalway as a National Heritage Area until 2037. The Dec. 22 reauthorization includes a funding increase -- from $20 million to $22 million over the next 14 years -- according to the National Heritage Area Act (S.1942). Those actions will...
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Cleveland toddler to spend first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery
A Cleveland toddler is spending first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.
Gift shop in Westlake library closing doors beginning Jan. 2
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Westlake Porter Public Library gift shop will be closing in January. Some say all good things must pass. If that is true, it can certainly be said about the charming gift shop that has lasted since 1993 in the library. The shop has been operated...
