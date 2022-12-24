'Pizza Hut' in Man's Hometown Hasn't Changed Since the '90s and It's So Nostalgic

Take us back to the Pac-Man table days.

If you grew up in the 80s and 90s, odds are good you look back fondly on trips to your local Pizza Hut. Who can beat the checkered tablecloths and pan pizza buffets? But alas, most of the old school Pizza Huts have disappeared. Although, TikTok content creator @ jessetack shows us what his hometown Pizza Hut looks like today. And it's just like we remembered.

This nostalgic trip down memory lane should bring back some wonderful memories.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wow, this place looks like it was preserved in a museum. Clearly, someone has cared for this restaurant for all these years. If you’d like your kids to know what it was like when you were younger, you can take them here for dinner. We had forgotten all about the stained glass lamps that said "Pizza Hut" in giant letters. Those orange brick tiles on the floor took us right back to living in the 80s. The red checkered table clothes with the bright red booth still look like they're still brand new. And then there’s the salad bar. That’s a relic for sure. Wow!

The audience was amazed by this well maintained blast from the past. Viewer @RichWeinreich commented, “It’s 1997 Friday night. You just completed your Book-It for a free personal pan pizza. Take a sip from your red cup. Life is good.” Yes, it sure was. Viewer @DG_domingo said, “I lost it when I saw the salad bar. This is a piece of history that needs to be preserved!” We wonder if it’s still in use? Viewer @laevinsdad asked, “Where is the stand-up video game and jukebox?” That’s a good question.

This trip down memory lane has been a lot of fun. If we close our eyes, we can almost taste that buttery crust and ice-cold soda in the red plastic cups, like it was yesterday.