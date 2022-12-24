ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Record number of apprehensions, gotaways in November

By Bethany Blankley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39im28_0jtYubUk00
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott LM Otero | AP

(The Center Square) – November was another record month for apprehensions and gotaways of people illegally entering the U.S., according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

There were 233,740 encounters with foreign nationals illegally entering the southwest land border in November, a 1% increase from October, CBP said Friday.

The total excludes the 93,461 gotaways reported in CBP’s internal tracking system, which The Center Square first reported earlier this month after obtaining preliminary data from a Border Patrol agent.

The apprehensions and gotaways combined total at least 327,201 individuals known to illegally enter the U.S. in November.

Among them were 204,155 people who’d never been encountered by BP agents before, representing a 4% increase from October in the number of unique enforcement encounters reported.

“Gotaways” is the official term used by CBP to describe foreign nationals who enter the U.S. illegally and don’t surrender at ports of entry but intentionally seek to evade capture from law enforcement. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, those in law enforcement have explained to The Center Square, because they don’t include those who are unknown and unrecorded. Not all gotaways are recorded and many who evade capture are unknown, meaning the number entering the U.S. illegally is greater than what is reported.

Keeping with previous month’s trends, the majority, 67%, illegally entering in November were single adults, totaling 157,202.

The number of encounters of unaccompanied children and family units also increased last month.

Encounters with unaccompanied minors increased 9.4% from October; 13,150 were encountered in November; 12,024 were encountered in October. The average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 597 per day in November compared to 491 a day in October.

Encounters of family unit individuals increased by 5.6% from 59,805 in October to 63,163 in November, according to the data.

Over one-third of those illegally entering through the southwest land border, 35%, were from Cuba or Nicaragua, totaling 68,044. Another 30% were Mexican nationals or citizens of northern Central American countries, totaling 58,559. The remainder were from all over the world.

Despite the record numbers, DHS says it “has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.”

“It’s strategy,” it says, “is based on six pillars: surging resources; increasing efficiency to reduce strain on the border; employing an aggressive consequence regime; bolstering the capacity of NGOs and partner with state and local partners; going after cartels and smugglers; and working with our regional partners.”

While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called on the Biden administration to secure the border, describing it as a cartel-driven criminal and humanitarian crisis, the administration maintains its border security plan is “comprehensive” and “leverages a whole-of-government approach to prepare for and manage the current and anticipated increases in encounters of noncitizens at our Southwest border.”

In response to federal inaction, Abbott launched Texas’ border security mission, Operation Lone Star, “to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border.”

Since OLS launched last March, as of Dec. 22, Texas National Guard, DPS state troopers and local law enforcement have apprehended over 336,000 illegal foreign nationals. They’ve made more than 23,000 criminal arrests, with more than 20,000 felony charges reported. They’ve also seized over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill more than everyone in the United States.

“Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies,” Abbott says.

Texas has also bused more than 8,700 illegal foreign nationals released by the Biden administration into local Texas communities north to Washington, D.C., since April, over 4,500 to New York City since August 5, over 1,500 to Chicago since August 31, and over 520 to Philadelphia since November 15.

On Monday, Abbott called up another 400 Texas National Guard members to assist with a surge of people attempting to illegally enter in El Paso.

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Nearly 302,000 apprehended, gotaways reported in California in FY22

(The Center Square) – At least 301,707 people were apprehended or evaded law enforcement after illegally entering California in fiscal 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent. This is out of a record 3.3 million illegal entries reported by Border Patrol for all nine southwest border sectors in the fiscal year. Border Patrol agents apprehended at least 242,393...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Center Square

Fentanyl crisis in California reaches catastrophic proportions, siezures up nearly 600%

Fentanyl seized at the border was sufficient to kill twice the population of North America. A report released on Dec. 23 by the office of California’s Governor Gavin Newsom revealed that the amount of fentanyl pouring over the California border has reached catastrophic proportions. There was enough of the drug reaching the state in 2022 to kill every man, woman and child in North America -- twice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

New ‘Twitter files’ allege Biden administration worked with Twitter to control COVID conversation

(The Center Square) – A new batch of “Twitter files” released Monday indicates the Biden administration worked with Twitter to control the public conversation about COVID-19, which included censoring accounts skeptical of the vaccine. This update is the latest in a string of internal Twitter revelations since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter and vowed to make public any wrongdoing previous to his ownership that might have gone on behind the scenes. ...
NBC News

Here are the four states where redistricting isn’t over

Redistricting was a major factor in this year’s midterm elections, where the creation of new districts in some states and the elimination of districts in others created drama in primary elections on both sides of the aisle. But four states have unresolved court challenges to their redistricting process that...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Brnovich says Tucson rental ordinance must end or city risks state funds

(The Center Square) – The Arizona attorney general’s investigation into a Tucson rental ordinance may lead to its overturning in 2023. The City of Tucson’s Ordinance No. 11959 forbids landlords from considering sources of income when viewing rental housing applications. Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued an investigative report on Dec. 21, claiming it goes against an earlier code established in 1992. Tucson’s new ordinance broadens “source of income” to include...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Philadelphia Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world's biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have many cities to choose from where to put their roots. Some choose to live in areas where previous immigrants from their home country have already established a community. But these...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

Arizona income tax flattens to 2.5% in January

(The Center Square) – Arizona's income tax will switch to a flat rate of 2.5% on Jan. 1, which will be the lowest in the nation among states that assess a state income tax. Although it was initially expected to be implemented in 2024, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced in September that it would be bumped to the 2023 tax year. “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Whitmer kidnap ringleader sentenced to 16 years in prison

(The Center Square) – The alleged ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of supervision in federal court. Adam Fox was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jonker. The sentence followed an August conviction of Fox and alleged co-ringleader Barry Croft of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year

(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Census: Indiana sees smallest population increase in seven years

(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year. The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year. With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia congressman thinks IRS should annually audit the president

(The Center Square) — A Georgia congressman thinks the Internal Revenue Service should annually audit the president and publicly disclose the findings within 90 days. The mandate was part of the proposed "Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022," clearly aimed at former President Donald Trump, who did not release his tax filings, but a policy that ostensibly applies to every president, regardless of their political party. U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy