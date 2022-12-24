University Heights sees parking garage agreement as spark to restart University Square redevelopment

Cleveland State University announced Nov. 17 its new master plan proposal that will guide the development of the university’s physical campus over the next decade. The estimated $650 million proposal is designed to support the university’s academic and research missions, enhance the student experience and increase and elevate on-campus housing, expand partnerships and drive economic development, the release said. The plans also call for the demolition of the Wolstein Center and the addition of a smaller venue named for the Wolsteins with a court named after Henry Goodman. The design also improves pedestrian access and movement through the area and includes critical intersection improvements at Chester Avenue and East 21st Street, Chester Avenue and East 22nd Street, Euclid Avenue and East 21st Street and Euclid Avenue and East 22nd Street.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO