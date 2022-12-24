University Heights sees parking garage agreement as spark to restart University Square redevelopment

Read full article on original website
Olmsted Falls mayor sees new ballfield and park upgrades coming to city in 2023
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Talked about for years -- and yet another casualty of the pandemic -- Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven believes 2023 will include the construction of a new park located behind city hall and the library. “Things got slowed up but I hope they will all be...
Cleveland Heights Community Center closed due to burst sprinkler system pipe
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., will be closed through at least the week of Jan. 3. Early on the morning of Dec. 26, a sprinkler system pipe froze and burst, flooding part of the building. To prevent further damage, water service to the building has been turned off until repairs can be made and cleanup can begin.
North Olmsted mayor looks to 2023 with new master plan, Great Northern bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A year of planting seeds is what North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones expects for the community in 2023. “Next year in North Olmsted will be another step forward,” Jones said. “We really want the community to be engaged in shaping the future of North Olmsted. One thing I’m excited about is our new master plan.
Lakewood mayor touts 2023 recreation projects including updated pool and new pier
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The New Year may be starting out cold but Mayor Meghan George is thinking spring and summer with new projects coming to Lakewood Park. “We’re certainly looking forward to 2023 and continuing what we’ve started in 2022,” George said. “One of the main focuses...
Parma Heights mayor said 2023 includes demolition of NEO Soccer and completion of Nathan Hale Park basin
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Looking ahead to 2023, Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo said there are numerous projects that stands out. “One of the exciting things is we received grant funding to demolish the NEO Soccer facility,” Gallo said. Parma Heights recently learned it was awarded a nearly $300,000...
Parma Mayor optimistic about what 2023 will bring to the city
PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter said new infrastructure will be a key part of 2023. “We’ve been very focus driven on infrastructure, including includes roads, sewers and stormwater management,” DeGeeter said. “You’ll see construction continuing at Zielinski Park on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s $3.4 million Upper Ridgewood Basin project at Ridgewood Lake Park to be converted into a retention basin.
Cleveland Heights takes applications for City Council vacancy, Charter Review Commission
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As City Council starts out the new year with another vacancy -- as well as a nine-person roster needed for the Charter Review Commission -- applications will be accepted through Jan. 6 for both. Although Councilwoman Josie Moore stepped down on Dec. 16, the 45-day deadline...
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
Ohio & Erie Canalway receives $22M in funding, National Heritage Area designation through 2037
AKRON, Ohio – Congress reauthorized the Ohio & Erie Canalway as a National Heritage Area until 2037. The Dec. 22 reauthorization includes a funding increase -- from $20 million to $22 million over the next 14 years -- according to the National Heritage Area Act (S.1942). Those actions will...
Cleveland Jewish News
CSU unveils master plan, vision for downtown campus
Cleveland State University announced Nov. 17 its new master plan proposal that will guide the development of the university’s physical campus over the next decade. The estimated $650 million proposal is designed to support the university’s academic and research missions, enhance the student experience and increase and elevate on-campus housing, expand partnerships and drive economic development, the release said. The plans also call for the demolition of the Wolstein Center and the addition of a smaller venue named for the Wolsteins with a court named after Henry Goodman. The design also improves pedestrian access and movement through the area and includes critical intersection improvements at Chester Avenue and East 21st Street, Chester Avenue and East 22nd Street, Euclid Avenue and East 21st Street and Euclid Avenue and East 22nd Street.
‘A city that reads together’: Reading habits unite Cleveland Public Library users
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Public Library recently helped launch a citywide challenge to get residents to read a million books or a million minutes in 2023, as a way to encourage connectivity and increase literacy. Residents can sign up online at clevelandreads.com to log their books and the...
Food, Service Mostly Rise to Magical Setting of Jaja in Ohio City
An ambitious menu and world-class design await at Intro
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
Neighbors report explosion at Highland Square house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights council accepts Moore’s resignation
Former Cleveland Heights City Councilwoman Josie Moore announced her resignation at the Dec. 16 council meeting, effectively ending a term that was to be carried out through Dec. 31, 2023. Moore is the second councilperson to prematurely leave this seat in the same term, having been elected to fill it after her predecessor, Mary Dunbar, announced her resignation in August 2021 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Outgoing Brooklyn mayor provides insight into 2023
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Prior to leaving the city to take a new job with Cuyahoga County, Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher looked ahead to what’s in store for the community in 2023. “Next year we’re going to see the fruition of all of this work on City Center with a grand opening hopefully in March and the shift over for all of our employees,” Gallagher said.
WKYC
Playhouse Square looking to add new RedCoat volunteers to their roster in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — They are the unsung heroes of Playhouse Square. The iconic, RedCoats!. For decades the volunteer ushers have dedicated their work to making sure all shows run smoothly for the guests who attend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
