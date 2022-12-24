Read full article on original website
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Maltese Cross in Arkansas (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow maltese cross in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting maltese cross is not as easy as it seems. Maltese Cross are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early...
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
Washington Examiner
Virginia's reduced grocery sales tax takes effect Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate starting Jan. 1, resulting in a 1% tax on groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. Virginia will eliminate the 1.5% state retail sales and use tax on food and certain hygiene products, leaving a 1% local option sales tax.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Idaho taxpayers have three days to apply for payment worth up to $600
There are only three days left for Idaho residents to file their taxes and receive a rebate that will give them up to $600. The Gem State is giving this rebate to anyone who has been a resident of Idaho for the full year of 2020 and 2021 and has filed their taxes for the same tax years. The state defines a full-year resident as someone who has either kept a home in Idaho for an entire year and spent more than 270 days of the year there or as a person who has domiciled in the state for the entire tax year, according to the state's tax commission.
Washington Examiner
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive in next three days
California residents can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 within the next three days from a state program intended to provide relief from inflation. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been sent out to certain eligible Californians since Dec. 19 and will continue to be issued all the way through New Year's Eve.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,990 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,990 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,645 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 427 new cases per day in the...
Entergy offers tips on how to manage energy usage and save money
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Entergy is urging customers to help conserve power supply after experiencing unusually high usage during the bitter cold temperatures. If you are an Entergy customer, you probably got a text message on Friday, December 23rd asking you to lower your thermostat and turn off all non-essential lights to avoid any […]
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct, one-time $800 South Carolina tax rebate to be sent in three days
South Carolina taxpayers who filed their 2021 tax returns only need to wait three more days before they receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that one will receive from this rebate depends on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax that the person may owe. The maximum amount that recipients can receive has been capped to $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem
The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up
Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
touropia.com
23 Best Things to do in Arkansas
Fittingly known as ‘The Natural State’, Arkansas boasts lots of simply spectacular scenery with cute little towns and interesting historic sights also scattered about. Due to all its diverse landscapes and pristine state parks, it really is a treat to travel around with plenty of fun outdoor activities on offer.
Kait 8
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:. Caruthersville, MO. Hayti, MO. Steele, MO. Swifton, AR. We will...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases. Low and middle-income families are eligible to receive up to $2,320 in state and government funds, $340 less than the top level...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas residents will see income tax breaks in 2023
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' state income tax is the lowest ever recorded and tax payers will see an immediate benefit when they file in 2023. The Legislature first agreed to rolling back the income tax from 5.5% to 4.9% in December 2021. Lawmakers held a special session in August...
National Guard bringing emergency water to Arkansas community damaged from arctic weather
The National Guard is bringing truckloads of water into communities desperate for something to drink, bathe, or flush with.
