Illinois State

rinker
2d ago

I left 5 years ago, was sick and tired of the politics, and paying crazy taxes to live in a crappy cook county suburb. I now have a new house 2 1/2 times the size, and 6 times the land that I had before, and my taxes are still cheaper

Gatorboy
3d ago

It'll Grow again as long as Abbot keeps sending illegals up there. We'll not to Chicago. Beetlejuice will eat them.

24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
KANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
IDAHO STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Oregon billionaire is giving away millions

underwent surgery and recoveredave been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at an Oregon entrepreneur who started a coffee company and became a billionaire. And now gives millions of dollars away each year.
OREGON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

