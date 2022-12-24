Read full article on original website
rinker
2d ago
I left 5 years ago, was sick and tired of the politics, and paying crazy taxes to live in a crappy cook county suburb. I now have a new house 2 1/2 times the size, and 6 times the land that I had before, and my taxes are still cheaper
Reply(1)
7
Gatorboy
3d ago
It'll Grow again as long as Abbot keeps sending illegals up there. We'll not to Chicago. Beetlejuice will eat them.
Reply(1)
6
Related
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Seven states sending 2023 direct payments between $50 and $1,500 – when to expect the cash in the new year
SEVEN states will provide financial relief to eager Americans battling inflation in the new year. With 2022 concluding, high prices have left Americans seeking out some extra cash. The tax rebates offered by states range from $50 to $1,500. California. Residents of California will profit from the Middle Class Tax...
This Is the Poorest City in Idaho
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Americans set to receive $500 relief payments for 18 months from $5million pot – see if you qualify for the cash
THE city of St. Louis has approved a program that will supply $500 relief payments monthly as part of a guaranteed basic income initiative. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri opted to give hundreds of low-income families the $500 payments. The next step to get the program implemented...
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023
The Midwest is familiar with Meijer stores, but there’s a new kind of Meijer store opening two new locations soon. Meijer Grocery stores will have a whole new look and a different concept from traditional Meijer supercenters. These scaled-down stores will test the theory that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
This Oregon billionaire is giving away millions
underwent surgery and recoveredave been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at an Oregon entrepreneur who started a coffee company and became a billionaire. And now gives millions of dollars away each year.
The City Where Home Prices Will Surge in 2023
Americans will not be able to dodge higher home prices next year, but in several markets, they will barely rise.
Trader Joe’s workers upset about new work schedule policy: ‘a veiled threat’
The grocery is pressuring part-time employees to add work hours, a constraint on some with parenting or school commitments
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Comments / 10