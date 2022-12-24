ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

White Day After Christmas: A little more snow, followed by warming trend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nobody dreams of a "White Day After Christmas" but that's exactly what is in store for the Tri-State. The next weathermaker arrives Monday with light snow at around 1 inch or less. Expect the usual limited visibility and some slippery travel, but this time the extreme wind and chill will not be issues.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Burst pipes force businesses to close across Tri-State

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Businesses across the Cincinnati area are still dealing with the fallout of last week’s winter storm. Several were closed Tuesday because of burst water pipes, including Meritage Restaurant in Glendale which had to close indefinitely. Work was underway Tuesday evening to dry out the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Water pipes burst, temporarily closes downtown diner

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another casualty of burst water pipes is the Carew Tower and, specifically, Hathaway's Diner. The restaurant on Fifth Street was forced to close its doors for the time being to clean up flooding. The damage is fairly extensive. Hathaway's is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Southwest Airlines travel troubles expected for a week or longer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning for Tri-State residents planning to fly Southwest Airlines in the next week: your flight may be canceled. A quick look at Southwests flights in and out of CVG show half the flights for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled. Prestige Travel Leaders President Dave Hershberger...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out when woman turns to stove for heat

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky woman was forced out of her home Christmas Day after the stove she was using to heat her home caught fire. As cold as it has been outside, Jennifer Flynn says it frequently feels just as cold inside the Newport house she shares with her eight-year-old daughter.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new restaurants open in 2022

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Despite continuing pressures facing the restaurant industry, from persistent staffing issues to rising costs of ingredients, Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new eateries open in 2022. A review of the new restaurants the Cincinnati Business Courier wrote about this year and social media posts...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

It's almost Girl Scout cookies time

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You only have a chance to buy them once a year, so get ready. The Girl Scout cookies will be coming soon. Mandy Jamison is a troop leader with Kentucky's Wilderness Road, and she brought five Girl Scouts from Northern Kentucky to the Local 12 studio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in 'suspicious' West End apartment building fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A West End apartment building fire that left one person injured is under investigation. Crews were called to the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments on Linn Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Approximately 60 firefighters responded due to the size of the building and the number of people who...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Endangered missing adult alert canceled for Loveland man

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The missing person alert for an endangered missing adult last seen in Loveland was canceled. Officials say that Virgil Gaull, 81, drove away from his home in Sunrise Drive on Monday at 3:30 p.m. and did not contacted his family. Gaull has Alzheimer’s and authorities were...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after being hit by a truck in Mason Tuesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on Mason Montgomery Road near Deerfield Towne Center. Officials say Candice Norton was walking with traffic...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of setting multiple fires in West End apartment building

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was arrested in connection with a fire that broke out in a West End apartment building Tuesday. It happened at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments on Linn Street around 10:30 a.m. Investigators say 30-year-old Adriana Gouveia intentionally set multiple fires in the building.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What you should know when filing a claim for burst pipe damage

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) – After thousands of pipes burst across the Tri-State, home and business owners are busy filing insurance claims. Water damage from a burst pipe would be classified as sudden and accidental in your standard insurance policy and would be covered. “Sudden and accidental is always covered...
HARRISON, OH
WKRC

Man killed in Clermont County house fire

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead after a house fire in Miami Township. It happened on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road early Wednesday night. 47-year-old Jeffrey England was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

