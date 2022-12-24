ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’: Fact-Checking the Whitney Houston Biopic

By David Browne
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YP9YN_0jtYsyKx00

No one will accuse Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody of glossing over the turbulent life of Whitney Houston . In its two-plus hours, the movie, which was authorized by Houston’s family and was co-produced by her music mentor Clive Davis , features a multi-layered performance by British actress Naomi Ackie, whose lip-synching to Houston’s vocals is incredibly convincing. The movie doesn’t skimp on scenes of Houston in the possession of drugs , kissing and frolicking with her close companion (and future creative director) Robyn Crawford, going into rehab, asserting her views on which songs were right or wrong for her and brawling with Bobby Brown

Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Anthony McCarten (of Bohemian Rhapsody fame), the movie gets plenty of basics about her life right. We see her upbringing as a gospel singer, her stern training by way of her mother Cissy Houston, the way she went along with industry and family pressure to distance herself from Crawford, recreations of her music videos and her signing day with Davis, her comebacks (both successful and not), the time she and her father John clashed over his alleged mishandling of her money, and a dramatization of the night she accidentally drowned (with the help of drugs) in a hotel room in L.A. It also reminds you, once more, of how deeply tragic and disturbing it was that Houston’s life, and voice, were wrecked.

As factually accurate as much of I Wanna Dance with Somebody appears to be, though, a few moments still made us wonder .

Houston’s family was so freaked about her close and at the times intimate relationship with Crawford that Houston’s father John suggested they start dating “young men” in public.

Apparently so. After Houston’s first album took off, she decided to hire the loyal and steadfast Crawford (Nafessa Williams) as part of her team, depicted in a scene where both women visit John Houston at his workplace. Wary of Crawford and perhaps in denial about his daughter’s private life, he begrudgingly goes along with the idea but only before making that very suggestion about their public lives. The story is also included in Crawford’s 2019 memoir, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston . As the movie also shows, Houston went along with her father’s idea, starting with a fling with her duet partner Jermaine Jackson.

At the Soul Train Awards in 1989, Houston lost to Janet Jackson, met Brown and was booed, all in the same evening.

Yes and no: The movie conflates two different Soul Train ceremonies. In 1988, Houston did lose to Jackson (for Best Music Video) and was on the receiving end of a negative reaction from the crowd when her name was announced. (At the time, the Houston backlash — that she and her music weren’t “Black enough” — was building; the phrase “Whitey Houston,” seen on protest signs in these scenes, was indeed uttered a lot back then, including by Rev. Al Sharpton.) But Houston didn’t actually attend the awards that year. In 1989, she did show up, was booed again , and that time lost to Anita Baker in the R&B Soul Single, Female category. Still, that was the evening she met Brown, who was sitting in front of her and, as the film shows, only turned around after she had teasingly bumped the back of his head a few times.

The white tracksuit she wore for her 1991 Super Bowl performance was a statement of defiance.

Maybe. In the movie, Houston is preparing for what will be one of her career highlights, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the big game, when several racks of glittery gowns are rolled in. She rejects them all, saying she wants to be herself — a reference to the way she wore jeans and a sweater to her record-signing day with Davis, and perhaps to that “street” side of herself, as she describes it in the film. But according to Crawford’s memoir, the weather was a factor: “What am I going to do? I’m going to be freezing in that dress!” she told Crawford, who wrote that she suggested Houston opt for a tracksuit they’d already brought along.

Houston freaked out in a limo when she heard Brown had impregnated another woman.

Seems unlikely. In his memoir, Every Little Step , Brown recounts the day he proposed to Houston in the back of a limo and pulled out a massive engagement ring. That moment is included in the film, but did he confess right then and there that his former girlfriend was pregnant with his baby, and did Houston tell the driver to stop and then step out into full-blown traffic? According to Crawford, Houston learned about the baby by way of a phone call from Brown, and the Brown-authorized Bobby Brown Story miniseries on BET shows a backstage confrontation. Whatever happened, the conclusion to the drama — Brown convincing her that it was the two of them “against the world” and Houston forgiving him, for the moment — seems accurate.

When she heard about the plot of The Bodyguard , she literally threw the script in the trash.

Again, questionable. As I Wanna Dance with Somebody shows, it was indeed Houston who wanted to pursue movie roles. (The movie doesn’t mention it, but at the time she was dating Eddie Murphy, which may have influenced her.) We see Davis (played by Stanley Tucci ) handing Houston a script for a movie about a pop star and her relationship with her bodyguard. Instantly dismissive, Houston throws the script into a garbage pail — but then pulls it back out when Davis adds that her co-star would be Kevin Costner. It’s played as a surprise, but according to Crawford’s book, though, Costner had been reaching out to Houston for years, gently coaxing her into taking the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIWSJ_0jtYsyKx00
Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) and Whitney Houston (Naomi Ackie) in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’

After spurning Davis’ plea for her to go to rehab, she finally entered one of those centers, about a year after her father’s death.

Indeed. Houston was deeply affected by John Houston’s death in 2003, from heart disease and diabetes. In the biopic, we see her rejecting Davis’ plea to go into rehab, insisting she has her problem under control, before she finally is carted away after John’s death. But the movie makes it seem as if that was her only stint; in fact, she also checked into facilities like that at least twice more. By lurching from her swimming in a rehab-center pool to her comeback appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009, the movie completely skips over most of the 2000s, including her participation in their exploitative reality series Being Bobby Brown . So don’t count on seeing a recreation of “Hell to the no!” — or even the infamous “crack is wack” comment from her Diane Sawyer interview in 2002.

Houston didn’t attend her father’s funeral.

Yes. Although she and her father were reportedly close, she began suspecting him of dipping into her money once he took over as her manager. As the movie shows, she began looking at his accounting books, and his company wound up suing her for $100 million on the grounds of helping her sign a new record deal and dealing with a pot bust in Hawaii. Whether they had a confrontation about it in the hospital, as seen onscreen, is hard to say.

According to Bobby Brown, he left Houston, not the other way around.

Depends who one asks. Fresh out of rehab, or so the movie plays out, Houston meets Brown in what looks like a hotel bar, hands him back her wedding ring and, to his shock, declares the marriage over. For what it’s worth, Brown maintains he was the one who ended the marriage, largely over her drug use. “The reality is that I walked away… with about $1,000 and a one-way plane ticket to Los Angeles,” he wrote in his memoir.

Houston’s drugs were delivered by way of a pen.

Starting with an early scene showing Cissy and John Houston fighting in the family’s New Jersey home as their kids, Whitney included, take refuge upstairs with the help of a bong, I Wanna Dance with Somebody doesn’t shy away from its subject’s drug use. It doesn’t delve into Houston’s coke habit dating back to the mid-’80s; her first major tour, 1986’s “The Greatest Love Tour,” was nicknamed “The Greatest Drug Tour” by a band member, due to the excesses of many involved, including its star. But when it comes to that creepy pen, the filmmakers seem to have it right. After Houston’s death, a dealer confessed that, posing as a fan, he would approach Houston for an autograph and hand her a pen packed with more than three grams of cocaine. In the last of those scenes, the blue pen is seen in her hotel bathroom counter as she prepares to take her final bath. The coroner’s report on her cause of death did indeed list cocaine as one of the factors — so that final fact is, sadly, all too accurate.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Pardison Fontaine Stands With Megan Thee Stallion as Tory Lanez Trial Nears End: ‘I Wouldn’t Wish This On Anyone’

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend of more than two years, artist and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, has been a staple in the rapper’s inner circle in the lead-up to and through the duration of the felony assault trial against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her during an altercation in July 2020. Despite not being a plaintiff in the trial, Megan has been the target of rampant misinformation and extensive backlash for speaking out about the harm she experiences. In a new statement, Fontaine, known more frequently as Pardi, reflected on the double-edged sword that women like Megan often face when they...
Rolling Stone

Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley and Son of Stephen, Dead at 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, died at the age of 31 on Dec. 26 in Miami-Dade County. A rep for Marley confirmed his death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately given.  Mark J. Golding, a Jamaican politician, the Opposition Leader, and president of the People’s National Party, mourned Marley’s death on Twitter, writing, “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child...
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Black Enterprise

Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless

Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
Rolling Stone

Cher Has Flashbacks to Willie Nelson’s Weed-Filled Tour Bus: ‘Just Drugs Everywhere’

From the stories that have been shared over the years from artists who have spent any amount of time on Willie Nelson’s tour bus, the vehicle has earned quite the reputation for its nights of weed-fueled antics. In new clips from Cher’s visit to the Kelly Clarkson Show, the pair traded stories about entering the country musician’s hazy bus, which, to Clarkson’s surprise, was not the inspiring scent behind the Seventies edition of Cher’s decades-themed perfume. “I was shocked the ‘70s didn’t smell like marijuana,” Clarkson told Cher. “I was like, oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie...
Rolling Stone

George Santos, Who Lied About Being Jewish, Once Said His Grandparents ‘Survived the Holocaust’

As George Santos’ lies about his past stack up and Long Island prosecutors investigate the Congressman-elect’s admission to having fabricated his backstory, more instances of Santos falsely claiming he is of Jewish descent have emerged. A thread of these lies — compiled by Forward reporter Jacob Kornbluh on Twitter Wednesday — captured Santos repeatedly fibbing about being a “descendant” of Holocaust survivors and claiming that he’s Jewish. In one February interview, Santos said, “For a lot of people who are descendants of World War II refugees, or survivors of the Holocaust, a lot of names and paperwork were changed in the...
realitytitbit.com

Pregnant Juju Castaneda thanks Love & Hip Hop fans for ‘manifesting’ it

Juju Castaneda from Love & Hip Hop: New York shared some jolly news with her fans this year-end – she’s pregnant with her first baby!. The 41-year-old media personality rose to popularity thanks to her recurring role in the VH1 series. It showcased her long-term relationship with Dipset’s...
OK! Magazine

'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!

Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays! On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines. "Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers. PERMANENT FINANCIAL GUARDIAN SABRINA MORRISSEY TAKES CONTROL OF WENDY WILLIAMS' ESTATE, CUTS OFF EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER &...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.

Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny Acts Naughty on New Ñengo Flow Song ‘Gato de Noche’

Saint Nick who? ? Tonight, we celebrate San Benito — even if he’s doing something unholy. On Thursday, Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow released “Gato de Noche,” which Bad Bunny teased on TikTok earlier this week. “He loves you and would do anything for you/But you’re a devil who’s crazy for me. You like bad things,” he sings in Spanish, later adding lyrics about pulling hair and confessing, “if you’re a sin, I’ll follow you to hell if I keep watching that big ass.” The song explores how Bad Bunny is a person’s “cat of the night” after his lover spends the...
Rolling Stone

Jamie Lee Curtis Passionately Defends Nepo Babies’ ‘Right to Exist’

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the few names floated around during this week’s never-ending conversations about who would be saved in a war against nepotism babies, sparked by an in-depth chart in New York magazine that traces the success of actors, singers, influencers and more back to their famous parents, or anyone they may have ever known who has breathed in the relative direction of the entertainment industry. Now, the actress’ immunity may be put at risk thanks to a lengthy, and fittingly dramatic statement defending nepotism babies. “I am not alone. There are many of us,” she wrote...
Rolling Stone

Nile Rodgers Remembers Thom Bell: ‘He Represented Sophistication and Elegance’

On Dec. 22, pop lost one of its true influencers when Thom Bell died at the age of 79. As a producer, songwriter, and/or arranger, Bell was at the forefront of the Philadelphia Sound, the gorgeous R&B that dominated much of the pre-disco Seventies. Along with his peers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell injected a level of elegance and sophistication into R&B and pop as heard on records he made with the Spinners (“I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “Mighty Love,” “One of a Kind Love Affair”), the Stylistics (“Betcha By Golly, Wow,” “You...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Reflects on Christmas Episodes With BTS Post

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie fame was in the midst of feeling reflective about Christmas episodes of the show. Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the NBC family drama, hopped on over to Instagram. She is sharing a photo from an old-school episode from Little House on the Prairie. She talks about this day when the photo was taken. Also, Gilbert opens up a little bit about what was going on in her real life at the time.
Rolling Stone

Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5.  For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy