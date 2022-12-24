Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 or more inches possible in the Sierra Madre range and 12 or more inches possible in the Snowy range. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be very difficult to impossible due to near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event. While there may be occasional lulls in snowfall, periodic moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible from Friday through Monday, and possibly longer. Be prepared for several days of difficult conditions.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO