Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 7500 FEET Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Washington County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Akron. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 03:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snowpacked road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 6500 FEET Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 or more inches possible in the Sierra Madre range and 12 or more inches possible in the Snowy range. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be very difficult to impossible due to near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event. While there may be occasional lulls in snowfall, periodic moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible from Friday through Monday, and possibly longer. Be prepared for several days of difficult conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Some of the higher benches could see up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Chelan, Brewster, Okanogan, Tonasket, Badger Mountain Road, Disautel Pass, Number 1 Canyon, Omak, Waterville, Wenatchee, Mansfield, Entiat, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Pangborn Airport, Nespelem, Bridgeport, and Cashmere. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will start late Thursday morning with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come overnight through Friday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible, with up to 22 inches in the north slope of the Uintas. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming, including I-80. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds, especially on Friday, could produce wind-driven snowfall and blowing snow reducing visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Bear Lake Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy precipitation possible above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches, except 10 to 20 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches to a foot. * WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with higher amounts above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, with a change to mostly snow. Total snow accumulations of mainly 1 to 3 inches, but some isolated totals over 3 inches are possible. A light glaze of ice may occur, mostly in the morning. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...northwest winds could gust over 20 mph at times today.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 foot. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Castle Rock, and Limon. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
