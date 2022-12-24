Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY BLACK ICE EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures have fallen down into the lower and middle 30s across most areas. With low level moisture in place patches of black ice can form on walkways, and for some roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please exercise caution.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk PATCHY BLACK ICE EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures have fallen down into the lower and middle 30s across most areas. With low level moisture in place patches of black ice can form on walkways, and for some roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please exercise caution.
