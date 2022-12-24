Welcome to your nightmare. It’s time for the cold at the labyrinth. The labyrinth is made of a city, which is a city you must survive. Today the DarKnot Team is happy to announce that their psychological horror game is currently 35% off on Steam until January 5th 2023. That game is currently in Early Access and aims to challenge everybody at all levels of skill. A press release exposes the game’s details, and updates with the sale are already available. The trailer of this year gives players a further look at the gameplay.

1 DAY AGO