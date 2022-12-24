Read full article on original website
Related
Will rent, housing prices in Tampa Bay area slow down next year?
TAMPA, Fla. — Despite a massive jump in home and rent prices in the Tampa Bay area, some experts believe the costs may start to plateau into 2023. However, not enough to impact affordability. "What we saw in Tampa over the course of 2022 was really, really exaggerated growth,"...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
fox13news.com
Unlocked cars become main source of stolen guns, fueling violence on Tampa Bay area streets
TAMPA, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area said unlocked cars have become the main source of stolen guns, which are fueling violence on the streets. Jayquon Johnson’s bright smile faded away on January 1, 2017, and now it can only be seen in photos. "He...
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Woman With Walker Struck By Vehicle On West Bay Drive In Largo
LARGO, Fla. – A woman crossing West Bay Drive was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition, according to police. According to police, on Tuesday around 7:20 pm, a female pedestrian with a walker was crossing southbound over West Bay Dr from the
Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas
Driver, walkers, and bikers found violating traffic safety rules could a receive a pamphlet of information or even a citation.
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Bags pile up at Tampa International Airport as cancellations grow
Nationwide, more storms are being pushed back and canceled due to the winter storms, that includes Tampa International Airport. Luggage is starting to pile up near the Southwest area of baggage claim.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
Freeze warning in parts of Tampa Bay lifted, NWS says
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning until 10 a.m. in parts of Tampa Bay.
The Laker/Lutz News
He was behind the scenes, seemingly everywhere, in Pasco County
Rudy Jones was the man who kept the county’s generators, alarm systems and elevators running. He would come to work early and stay late, as needed — to make sure that the daily business of government was not disrupted. He often worked behind the scenes, but his work...
As new roundabout opens in Sarasota, some residents, visitors express safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The detours around U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in downtown Sarasota are no more, as the newly constructed roundabout in the area opens to traffic. It comes after more than a year and a half of construction. Residents are glad to see the detours gone in the busy part of the […]
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Bay News 9
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth
As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
usf.edu
What to know about Hillsborough County's plans to change school boundaries
As many as 24,000 students in Hillsborough County could be shifted to new schools next year under redistricting proposals officials are considering. A virtual engagement period is underway and in-person meetings will be held next month so the community can weigh in. The district is considering three scenarios that could...
Deputies: 1 vehicle involved in crash with train near Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One vehicle was involved in a crash with a train Monday night near the Winter Haven area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said there were no serious injuries reported. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay...
St. Petersburg Man Killed In Zephyrhills Crash
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:10 am on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching 16th Street. Troopers say the St. Petersburg man was
Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
Comments / 11