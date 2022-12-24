Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Windows 7 is powered by 5 MHz CPU. The only way to start is drama
A developer managed to run Windows 7 by a fraction of the processing power that Microsofts system requires. This operating system could be used in a computer with a CPU with a 5 MHz clock speed and no less than 128 MB of ram (ie well known as a refined potato in telecommunications). Windows 7 does not look like you were watching Ntdevs on film.
game-news24.com
Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records
From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
game-news24.com
Fitbit removes the option Aroged to sign Google
Fitbit has a new option for Google to sign-ins on its account. The project is to prepare for a complete integration with Google. What those who know now that Fitbit was bought by Google seem incredibly strange. Taking advantage of the currently available Google login option, it’s a step towards further integration with Fitbit. You could both register with your Google and your Fitbit account, before you started using Google account. Now the Google option will temporarily disappear during preparation for the Google login as the only option. The login page has a notification with which users are alerted of the change.
game-news24.com
If you don’t wish, the 2022 256 GB iPad Air with M1 chip is already losing 200
News tip If you don’t dream, the 2022 256GB iPad Air with M1 chip is already losing 200!. Submitted on 26/12, 2018 at 19:10. Christmas is over, why is Amazon only now drawing a very funny promotion? It is extremely rare to see the recent Apple product sold for 20% off. The excellent 2022 iPad Air, which has an M1 chip and 256GB of memory, is sold for two times less on Amazon!
game-news24.com
An extremely powerful and inexpensive gaming laptop
Good news An inexpensive and powerful gaming laptop is possible. Asus is known for its computer’s performance. This is a gaming laptop that again has attractive features at a very affordable price. An affordable gaming laptop is available in two types, Lenovo and Asus. The TUF-Fire model, or the...
game-news24.com
Warning: Brilliant Lights will stop working on February 28, 2023
Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights will end operations on February 28, 2023, announced Square Enix. The mobile version of the Square Enixs Bravely series launched for iOS on the App Store and Android on the Google Play on January 27, 2022. As of today, sales of Mithril on in-game have been...
game-news24.com
The Tesla driver didn’t pay his Model S at 7C, but a failed video made him popular with TikTok (it gets millions of views)
A Tesla electric car owner has been viral on TikTok when he posted a video that showed him trying to charge his Model S at a Supercharger station in freezing weather. Dominic Naty, a radio host from Virginia, tried last Friday before holiday weekend to charge his Tesla Model S but it was in the run. According to reports, the temperature outside was about -7C at that time.
Comments / 0