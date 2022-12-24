Fitbit has a new option for Google to sign-ins on its account. The project is to prepare for a complete integration with Google. What those who know now that Fitbit was bought by Google seem incredibly strange. Taking advantage of the currently available Google login option, it’s a step towards further integration with Fitbit. You could both register with your Google and your Fitbit account, before you started using Google account. Now the Google option will temporarily disappear during preparation for the Google login as the only option. The login page has a notification with which users are alerted of the change.

3 HOURS AGO