2022 is really winding down and everyone has spoken of the games of the year, or all of the best titles that have been published in the last twelve months. Some of the most famous names you’ll find was Elden Ring e God of War Ragnarok, which in a certain sense opened and closed the year. Which of the two has, however, won more GOTH? According to a recent report, the tool “ResetEra BrickArts295” beat the Los Angeles Studio game.

1 DAY AGO