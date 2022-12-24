WEATHER: Drivers advised to remain cautious during holiday travel despite significant improvement since winter weather blast Thursday

Read full article on original website
WEATHER: Road conditions see drastic improvement following abundance of sunshine, treatment and temperatures well above freezing
Roadways have drastically improved since a wintry mix of ice and sleet turned local streets and highways into the equivalent of an ice rink Sunday night and Monday morning. Temperatures in the 40s, county and city treatment efforts and an uninterrupted stream of direct sunlight has all but removed the thin sheet of ice from local roads. Some slick spots do remain in certain areas, however, slick conditions are mainly isolated to side streets and residential collectors in Emporia.
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday
Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
WEATHER: Wind advisories for Chase, Greenwood counties on Wednesday
Windy conditions are setting up south and west of Emporia for Wednesday. The National Weather Service has announced a wind advisory for Chase and Greenwood counties between 6 am and midnight. Southerly winds could be between 20-30 mph steadily with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing the chances of power outages, downed tree limbs and damaged unsecured objects.
Water main fixed in central Emporia
Street repairs will take place later, but a failed water main in central Emporia has been fixed. An 8-inch line failed in the 700 block of Rural and was reported shortly before noon. It took nearly three hours for a Public Works crew to locate the leak, excavate around the site and make repairs.
WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide
Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
Deerbrook subdivision water valve replacement handled relatively quickly
Emporia Public Works replaced a broken water valve affecting service to part of northwest Emporia on Wednesday. A valve on an 8-inch line ruptured, according to the city of Emporia, forcing Public Works to shut off service to the Deerbrook subdivision shortly after 9 am. Crews replaced the valve and restored service around noon, 1-3 hours earlier than the typical 4-6 hour repair estimate.
WEATHER: Bitter cold snap could have been worse for livestock, ranchers
Area ranchers are breathing a sigh of relief after battling last week’s numbing cold. Reading rancher Scott Briggs says several things worked in favor of livestock producers last week, including the event’s relatively short duration and about a week’s worth of advance notice. Briggs also says a...
City of Emporia to update Rural Street traffic light beginning Tuesday
The City of Emporia will be upgrading the Rural Street traffic light this week. Updates are planned to begin Tuesday with new wiring and an upgraded camera system to be installed. Portable stop signs will be put up to help direct traffic during the upgrades. Traffic on 6th Ave. will...
WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week
Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
Post-holiday trash pickup underway in Emporia
Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
Audio – Tuesday – 12-27-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell reviews the warming shelter process during last week’s subzero temperatures. Newsmaker 2: Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn discusses holiday trash and Christmas tree disposal procedures. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in Review – segment 5.
HETLINGER: Facility to remain closed to participants Wednesday after broken water pipe floods building
Cleanup continues at Hetlinger Developmental Services after a water line failed recently. Staff noticed the failure as soon as they arrived to work Tuesday becaue there was standing water in the front lobby. Director Jill Burton tells KVOE News up to an inch of the standing water was noted basically everywhere on the first floor.
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
Supply chain issues still delaying Marshalls open
Marshalls is still coming soon to northwest Emporia, but that “soon” is now taking place at some point next year. Marshalls is among the second wave of new retail at the Emporia Pavilions development, but its opening has lagged those of Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Dept Encore — both of which opened before the traditional holiday shopping period. Developer Spencer Thomson says the Marshalls opening has been beset by supply chain issues, including certain kinds of doors, so an official opening date is still pending.
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday on I-335 about seven miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According...
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Emporia Police still investigating fatal hit-and-run, injury standoff situations from earlier in December
Investigations continue into a pair of incidents in Emporia from earlier this month. Emporia Police continues its work in solving a fatal hit-and-run incident from Dec. 15. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, age 50, was hit by a vehicle at Sixth and Constitution and died later that night. The suspect, Angel Manuel Alvarado, came forward several days later and began cooperating with authorities after allegedly loading Laffita-Ramirez in his vehicle, driving to a house two blocks away and fleeing the scene. Formal charges have not been announced in this case, and any decision apparently hinges on test results — which could be weeks or months away.
