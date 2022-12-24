ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

WEATHER: Drivers advised to remain cautious during holiday travel despite significant improvement since winter weather blast Thursday

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
KVOE

WEATHER: Road conditions see drastic improvement following abundance of sunshine, treatment and temperatures well above freezing

Roadways have drastically improved since a wintry mix of ice and sleet turned local streets and highways into the equivalent of an ice rink Sunday night and Monday morning. Temperatures in the 40s, county and city treatment efforts and an uninterrupted stream of direct sunlight has all but removed the thin sheet of ice from local roads. Some slick spots do remain in certain areas, however, slick conditions are mainly isolated to side streets and residential collectors in Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday

Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Wind advisories for Chase, Greenwood counties on Wednesday

Windy conditions are setting up south and west of Emporia for Wednesday. The National Weather Service has announced a wind advisory for Chase and Greenwood counties between 6 am and midnight. Southerly winds could be between 20-30 mph steadily with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing the chances of power outages, downed tree limbs and damaged unsecured objects.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Water main fixed in central Emporia

Street repairs will take place later, but a failed water main in central Emporia has been fixed. An 8-inch line failed in the 700 block of Rural and was reported shortly before noon. It took nearly three hours for a Public Works crew to locate the leak, excavate around the site and make repairs.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide

Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Deerbrook subdivision water valve replacement handled relatively quickly

Emporia Public Works replaced a broken water valve affecting service to part of northwest Emporia on Wednesday. A valve on an 8-inch line ruptured, according to the city of Emporia, forcing Public Works to shut off service to the Deerbrook subdivision shortly after 9 am. Crews replaced the valve and restored service around noon, 1-3 hours earlier than the typical 4-6 hour repair estimate.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Bitter cold snap could have been worse for livestock, ranchers

Area ranchers are breathing a sigh of relief after battling last week’s numbing cold. Reading rancher Scott Briggs says several things worked in favor of livestock producers last week, including the event’s relatively short duration and about a week’s worth of advance notice. Briggs also says a...
READING, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week

Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Post-holiday trash pickup underway in Emporia

Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Tuesday – 12-27-22

Newsmaker: Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell reviews the warming shelter process during last week’s subzero temperatures. Newsmaker 2: Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn discusses holiday trash and Christmas tree disposal procedures. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in Review – segment 5.
KVOE

Supply chain issues still delaying Marshalls open

Marshalls is still coming soon to northwest Emporia, but that “soon” is now taking place at some point next year. Marshalls is among the second wave of new retail at the Emporia Pavilions development, but its opening has lagged those of Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Dept Encore — both of which opened before the traditional holiday shopping period. Developer Spencer Thomson says the Marshalls opening has been beset by supply chain issues, including certain kinds of doors, so an official opening date is still pending.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police still investigating fatal hit-and-run, injury standoff situations from earlier in December

Investigations continue into a pair of incidents in Emporia from earlier this month. Emporia Police continues its work in solving a fatal hit-and-run incident from Dec. 15. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, age 50, was hit by a vehicle at Sixth and Constitution and died later that night. The suspect, Angel Manuel Alvarado, came forward several days later and began cooperating with authorities after allegedly loading Laffita-Ramirez in his vehicle, driving to a house two blocks away and fleeing the scene. Formal charges have not been announced in this case, and any decision apparently hinges on test results — which could be weeks or months away.
EMPORIA, KS

