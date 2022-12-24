Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!

3 DAYS AGO