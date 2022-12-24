Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Best Buy right now
While you can expand the storage of your PlayStation 5 by buying from external hard drive deals, installing an internal SSD is a more elegant solution to the console’s space constraints. Here’s a highly recommended option — Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for $155 following an $85 discount to its original price of $240. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so you should hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
Boxing Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Best discounts on consoles
The Boxing Day sales are in full swing – and if Santa failed to deliver you a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, now’s your chance to bag a console before the year’s up.Whether you’re after the classic neon model or the new OLED, Amazon has knocked a modest amount off both Nintendo devices in the post-Christmas sales.Since the original console launched in 2017, deals on the Nintendo Switch have been few and far between – and when a discount does drop, the devices sell out fast.But now that the Nintendo Switch OLED model has been out for more than a year,...
PlayStation Plus is set to lose 11 games in January
I hope you’re ready for a very busy festive break. For those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, a lot of titles will be disappearing from the game library in January, so you’ve not got long to play them until they’re gone for good (unless you actually buy them, of course).
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated PlayStation 5 games of 2023
After a landmark year featuring games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, PlayStation 5’s 2023 has a lot to live up to. The earliest part of the year will be driven by third-party exclusives and the launch of the PlayStation VR2, while the back half of the year will rely on yet another sequel to a critically acclaimed PS4 game. It looks like Xbox and Nintendo will only be stepping up their competition next year, so Sony needs to deliver a lot of great PS5 exclusives to say relevant.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
game-news24.com
Windows 7 is powered by 5 MHz CPU. The only way to start is drama
A developer managed to run Windows 7 by a fraction of the processing power that Microsofts system requires. This operating system could be used in a computer with a CPU with a 5 MHz clock speed and no less than 128 MB of ram (ie well known as a refined potato in telecommunications). Windows 7 does not look like you were watching Ntdevs on film.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus hands out Fallout 76 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in January
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 76 headline games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get access to beginning Jan. 2, Sony announced on Wednesday. They’re joined by Axiom Verge 2, the side-scrolling indie Metroidvania that launched in 2021. Fallen Order needs little introduction; it’s a Star...
The Verge
8 great Game Pass games for your Xbox from 2022
By virtue of its incredible Game Pass library, the Xbox is one of the best values in gaming right now. Pay a monthly subscription fee — anywhere from $10 a month for the base plan up to $15 a month for the ultimate tier that includes online multiplayer — and get access to a library of games that you can play at no additional charge.
game-news24.com
Fortnite ore: Where to find it and how to use it to travel distance!
These big purple rocks (pic: YouTube) are located on these rocks. A new set of weekly quests has been added to Fortnite so that you can ride distance using a kinetic ore. If you take a LOT of Fortnites weekly quests, you will regain your XP and become a better leader.
game-news24.com
Here are the free games for PlayStation Plus essential in the year 2023
Chaque month, PlayStation offers its PlayStation Plus subscribers a handful of games at no extra cost. The company has released the trilogy, which has been released in January 2023. (PlayStation is going to announce the first of December’s PS Plus Extra and Premium games in the coming days. This...
game-news24.com
Mortal shell is available at the Epic Games Store right now
The Epic Games Store is continuing its rollout of free video games for the holidays; todays offerings for a few more hours are dark action RPG Mortal Shell, which all users can download directly from the EGS dashboard. Developed by Cold Symmetry and launched in 2020 on PC and console...
game-news24.com
Colorful RPG Spirit of the Island, Coming to Consoles in 2023!
Spirit of the Island, a colorful co-op life simulation RPG set in a tropical archipelago, will arrive in Xbox 4, Xbox 5, Xbox, S|X, and Nintendo Switch in 2023, according to META Publishing and the developers from 1M Bits Horde. Build a farm, grow crops and animals, craft lots of...
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Some of Its Best Games $0.99
The Steam Winter Sale is live, which means hundreds of discounts on some of the best and most popular games on the digital PC storefront. As part of the sale, Valve -- the owners of Steam and the company responsible for some of the best games of all time -- has slashed the prices of its games, which in turn means some of the aforementioned best games of all time are dirt cheap. How cheap? Less than a dollar cheap.
game-news24.com
Epic Store, the free game of December 29 is a great franchise. What about that?
After being surprised by the Death Stranding gift today and making available F.I.S.T Forged in the Shadow Torch, Epic Games is preparing to sell new games for free this holiday season. As part of the promise to take the names of the games that will be given away today and...
11 essential Nintendo Switch tips and tricks that you need to know
So you finally got a new Nintendo Switch. Congratulations! Nintendo’s mega-popular console is a gateway to some of the best titles out there right now, whether you’re looking to get lost in Breath of the Wild on a plane ride or have a raucous Super Smash Bros. party with friends in the living room.
ComicBook
Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released
A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
makeuseof.com
8 Underrated Xbox Series X|S Features You Should Try
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xbox Series X|S is a beast of a gaming console that is absolutely brimming with features and functions. It is packed so full of secrets that even the most seasoned of Xbox veterans might not know about everything the console has to offer.
game-news24.com
Nvidia decided to buy the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the recommended price
During the next week, the online store will get the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card starting. This model was named after the rx4080 (12GB) canceled GeForce and it was expected to receive the same recommendation from the driver. However, shortly after the release, Nvidia still decided to change the price of new items, according to the website WCCFTech, on basis of its own sources.
game-news24.com
Frozen Flame brings back the Dragons-Hub, extends his main campaign, and adds stone carving items
I have a new destination in the survival RPG Frozen Flame, so, while it sounds magical in the heartwarming fantasy movie, it’s a little a bit more dangerous than that. The Dragons Grove is called a tentpole. The patch is called the same name. The Dragons Grove is a...
