While he’s vowed to take his seat in Congress, Rep.-elect George Santos could still face a number of investigations over false statements he made during the campaign. The 34-year-old New York Republican won a House last month, but a series of articles have shown he repeatedly lied about aspects of his background during the campaign. An investigation from the New York Times published last week exposed many of Santos's lies, but others have emerged in the ensuing days. Both the Forwardand CNN reported that Santos had lied about having a Jewish heritage and his grandparents being Holocaust refugees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO