Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line Israeli government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its priority list on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with ultranationalist allies. The...
S. Korea's leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. South Korea's military scrambled warplanes...
With campaign lies exposed, Santos could face legal consequences
While he’s vowed to take his seat in Congress, Rep.-elect George Santos could still face a number of investigations over false statements he made during the campaign. The 34-year-old New York Republican won a House last month, but a series of articles have shown he repeatedly lied about aspects of his background during the campaign. An investigation from the New York Times published last week exposed many of Santos's lies, but others have emerged in the ensuing days. Both the Forwardand CNN reported that Santos had lied about having a Jewish heritage and his grandparents being Holocaust refugees.
US to require travelers from China to have negative COVID-19 test
The federal government will soon require anyone traveling from China to show a negative COVID-19 test before flying into the U.S. The tests — either a PCR or antigen self-test administrated through a telehealth service — will have to be done no more than two days before flying, and the proof must be presented to the airline before boarding, CNN reported.
FBI ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive captured in Mexico working as yoga instructor
The FBI has captured one of its most-wanted fugitives 12 years after he fled the U.S. to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he worked as a yoga instructor, The Washington Post reported. According to law enforcement authorities in Maryland, Jorge Rueda Landeros was arrested earlier this month and charged with murdering Sue...
