Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Sheriff: Preliminary evidence shows George Musser died from extreme cold
STILLWATER, Minn. — As family and friends continue to mourn 20-year-old George Musser, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the circumstances leading up to his death. In a press release shared Wednesday, the department said Musser was wearing a flannel, shirt, jeans, stocking cap and...
Police: Missing 11-year-old home and safe
MINNEAPOLIS — According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Minneapolis is home and safe as of Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding the missing girl. She was last seen...
Firefighter injured, 1 killed in Saturday morning fire
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital and one person died Saturday morning after a large fire broke out in a boarded-up residence on the 2100 block of Fremont Ave. North. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire...
Man looking to find his stolen snow plow truck
MINNEAPOLIS — Retirement for Ed Irwin doesn't look much like rest. Many days he is out shoveling or plowing snow, working along several young people he has hired. "I have a social entrepreneurship project that I started several years ago, working with young people, young adults and elders trying to bring them together," Irwin said.
Charges now expected Thursday in fatal Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Less than a week after a 19-year-old was killed inside the Mall of America's Nordstrom store, officials are poised to file formal charges in connection to the deadly shooting. According to Bloomington police, charges are now due from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Thursday, Dec....
Man arrested, charged, for allegedly threatening St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
WOODBURY, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of threats of violence after a text exchange with his ex-girlfriend led to the latter contacting the police on Dec. 27. Andrew Grzywinksi allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend a picture of an assault on a window...
Wendy's House of Soul leaving Harrison neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — Since 2019, Wendy's House of Soul on Glenwood Avenue in north Minneapolis has served one-of-a-kind meals made from the soul, and as a place for community conversations. Even through tragedy and tough times, she's welcomed the community into her store. "The Harrison neighborhood has been amazing," said...
Minneapolis Police ask for public help in finding 11-year-old
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Symara Porsce Nelson-Thomas. Nelson-Thomas was on 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She left her home on the 3600 block of Queen Ave N. and has not returned. Police say Symara is Black female...
City: Minneapolis homeless encampment's closure postponed
MINNEAPOLIS — A spokesperson from the city of Minneapolis said Wednesday's planned closure of Northeast's "Quarry Camp" has been postponed, citing a possible "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff. "Based on the totality of information the City received this morning, it was clear to us that there was...
MN AG: Ex-MPD officer Stetson charged with assault in Jaleel Stallings case
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced former Minneapolis police officer Justin Stetson will face assault charges for his alleged use of force against Jaleel Stallings in the 2020 unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office charged Stetson, 34,...
Hundreds show up for candlelight vigil to honor 20-year-old George Musser
STILLWATER, Minn. — On a silent night in Stillwater, hundreds came together in the cold to honor the life of 20-year-old George Musser. The candlelight vigil was held Monday night in front of the old Lift Bridge just a few hundred feet from the bar where Musser spent some of his last moments in life.
Minnesota organizations see rise in tissue, organ donors
MINNEAPOLIS — Organizations in Minnesota are reporting more people are donating tissue, eyes and organs, and in turn, more recipients are being saved. According to LifeSource, a Minneapolis nonprofit specializing in those donations, more people and their families are consenting to become a donor. In 2022, there was an...
Missing 20-year-old, George Musser, found dead after Christmas weekend search
STILLWATER, Minn. — After family and friends spent the holiday weekend searching for 20-year-old George Musser, Stillwater Police confirmed his body was located in Baytown Township on Sunday night. "I am heartbroken to share that the police have found his body. We are trusting the Lord during this horrific...
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
1 dead in shooting inside Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America on Friday night, according to Bloomington Police. Police said an unrelated bystander was also hit by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured. Police...
5 arrested after MOA shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — UPDATE: Five people have been arrested in connection with Friday's shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington. "We know the how, the where, the what and the who, we don't know the why," said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. A search warrant, executed by the...
'We're heartbroken' | Loved ones spent Christmas Day searching for George Musser
STILLWATER, Minn. — On a day when many families celebrated Christmas, a small group gathered outside the Freighthouse in downtown Stillwater to search for missing 20-year-old George Musser. George's cousin Emily Dalbec organized the Christmas morning search, which involved more than 100 people from the community, family and friends.
New Year's gnome search launching in January in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — You know the saying: There's "gnome" place like Minnesota in the winter. Well, maybe that's not exactly what people say. But this January, St. Louis Park is launching a city-wide scavenger hunt that'll get you outside all month long. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, the...
Southwest flight cancellations at MSP Airport continue Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of travelers remain in limbo days after Christmas as flight cancellations and delays continue to plague cities across the country. Southwest Airlines is reporting a majority of those flight disruptions and canceled more than 60% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The airline has said...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0