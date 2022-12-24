ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Police: Missing 11-year-old home and safe

MINNEAPOLIS — According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Minneapolis is home and safe as of Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding the missing girl. She was last seen...
Firefighter injured, 1 killed in Saturday morning fire

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital and one person died Saturday morning after a large fire broke out in a boarded-up residence on the 2100 block of Fremont Ave. North. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire...
Man looking to find his stolen snow plow truck

MINNEAPOLIS — Retirement for Ed Irwin doesn't look much like rest. Many days he is out shoveling or plowing snow, working along several young people he has hired. "I have a social entrepreneurship project that I started several years ago, working with young people, young adults and elders trying to bring them together," Irwin said.
Wendy's House of Soul leaving Harrison neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — Since 2019, Wendy's House of Soul on Glenwood Avenue in north Minneapolis has served one-of-a-kind meals made from the soul, and as a place for community conversations. Even through tragedy and tough times, she's welcomed the community into her store. "The Harrison neighborhood has been amazing," said...
City: Minneapolis homeless encampment's closure postponed

MINNEAPOLIS — A spokesperson from the city of Minneapolis said Wednesday's planned closure of Northeast's "Quarry Camp" has been postponed, citing a possible "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff. "Based on the totality of information the City received this morning, it was clear to us that there was...
Minnesota organizations see rise in tissue, organ donors

MINNEAPOLIS — Organizations in Minnesota are reporting more people are donating tissue, eyes and organs, and in turn, more recipients are being saved. According to LifeSource, a Minneapolis nonprofit specializing in those donations, more people and their families are consenting to become a donor. In 2022, there was an...
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
1 dead in shooting inside Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America on Friday night, according to Bloomington Police. Police said an unrelated bystander was also hit by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured. Police...
5 arrested after MOA shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — UPDATE: Five people have been arrested in connection with Friday's shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington. "We know the how, the where, the what and the who, we don't know the why," said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. A search warrant, executed by the...
Southwest flight cancellations at MSP Airport continue Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of travelers remain in limbo days after Christmas as flight cancellations and delays continue to plague cities across the country. Southwest Airlines is reporting a majority of those flight disruptions and canceled more than 60% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The airline has said...
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

